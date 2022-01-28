👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Nides to JI: People-to-people relations will build the Abraham Accords; In a first, an official Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Egypt; The ‘Seder Guy’ attempting a leap to the LG’s office; She could be the first Jew of color in Congress; Nina Turner’s uphill challenge in Cleveland rematch; Meet the Israeli diplomat at the forefront of the Abraham Accords; Breyer retirement leaves open the Court’s ‘Jewish seat’; The many names, and lives, of a child hidden in the Holocaust; The secret Nazi POW camp and the Jewish soldiers who guarded it; and How soap is changing women’s lives around the world. Print the latest edition here.

President Joe Biden hosted Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman at the White House yesterday, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “A survivor of Auschwitz who lost her parents and four of five siblings, she could not speak of her experiences for half-a-century. Today, she shared her story — and spoke for millions who never got the chance,” Biden tweeted after the meeting, which lasted more than an hour in the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoffmet with survivor Ruth Cohen, as well as Cohen’s husband, daughter and granddaughter. The vice president tweeted, “As we reflect on the resilience of the Jewish people, we must continue to combat antisemitism and hate wherever it exists—and in so doing, we give meaning to that timeless pledge: ‘never again.’”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer apologized to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for the murder of his grandfather Bela Lampel at the Mauthausen concentration camp, during a ceremony at the site yesterday.

“Dear Yair, I apologize on behalf of the Republic of Austria for the crimes committed here. I apologize that your grandfather was murdered here,” Nehammer said.

“I came here today to remind the world that Bela Lampel was not a number,” Lapid said. “He sent me here today to say on his behalf, that the Jews have not surrendered. They’ve established a strong, free, and proud Jewish state, and they sent his grandson to represent them here today.”

“The Nazis thought they were the future, and that Jews would be something you only find in a museum. Instead, the Jewish State is the future, and Mauthausen is a museum. Rest in peace, grandfather, you won,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali BennetttoldThe Jerusalem Post that his government will not be able to implement the plan to formally establish an egalitarian section at the Western Wall. “We knew in advance that we cannot advance everything,” he said, in one of a series of interviews he gave to the Israeli press this week. “We will only act with consensus…This government is meant to save the country and bring it back to function. It cannot fulfill everyone’s wishes,” he said.

Bennett also revealed, in his interview with Haaretz, that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened him during coalition talks following the last elections. “When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me. ‘Listen,’ he said to me, ‘if I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to turn my whole machine on you, the army,’” said Bennett.

Knesset member Zvi Hauser called on the Israeli government yesterday to declare the Houthis a terrorist organization in solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, following recent attacks on the country by rebels in Yemen.

The New York Times’s Ronen Bergman and Mark Mazzetti are out this morning with an in-depth look at the NSO Group, its Pegasus spyware and how the FBI and CIA used the software before the U.S. ultimately blacklisted the Israeli firm.

Tennessee’s McMinn County Board of Education, which earlier this month voted to ban Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus about the Holocaust from its eighth-grade curriculum, issued a statement on Thursday defending the decision, citing that the “Board felt this work was simply too adult-oriented for use in our schools.” The statement also noted that the board had asked administrators to “find other works that accomplish the same educational goals in a more age-appropriate fashion.”