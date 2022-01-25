Worthy Reads

🪖 Stand By Me: In The Hill, former Ambassador Dennis Ross outlines the measures the Biden administration can take to address the recent Houthi drone strike in Abu Dhabi and provide support to the United Arab Emirates. “Rarely has it been more important for an American administration to show it will stand by a friend in response to an attack that could have resulted in many civilian casualties, including Americans. It is not just our friends who need to see this but those who seem so determined to challenge the United States and our desire to shape an international order. From Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping to Ali Khamenei, it is essential to counteract their perception of our risk-aversion and demonstrate that their actions are making us more risk-ready. Deterrence demands nothing less.” [TheHill]



💼 Tough Job: The Washington Post‘s Sean Sullivan and Tyler Pager look at the challenges and criticisms facing President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, a year after he was tapped for the top White House role. “Klain rejected the critique from some centrists that the White House agenda has been too ambitious, turning off swing voters. ‘I think the challenge here is not that we’ve tried to do too much — it’s that we still have work left to do,’ Klain said. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a centrist who is retiring from Congress, ridiculed that assertion, saying, ‘Has he read a poll lately?’ She added, ‘Hopefully we’re moving away from progressive aspirations and towards pragmatic results.’” [WashPost]

💊 Faith and the Favela: In The Guardian, Tom Phillips delves into Rio de Janeiro’s favelas, where a new generation of gangs blend drugs and violence with Christian symbols and references to Israel. “Packets of cocaine, handguns and uniforms are emblazoned with the Star of David – a reference to the Pentecostal belief that the return of Jews to Israel represents progress towards the second coming. Gang-commissioned graffiti offers spiritual guidance and heavenly praise…Nowhere is the evangelisation of Rio’s underworld more visible than the Complexo de Israel, a cluster of five favelas near the international airport governed by Peixão (‘Big Fish’), a preacher turned drug peddler who takes his nickname from the ichthys ‘Jesus’ fish…A neon Star of David, at night visible for miles around, sits on a water tower at one of the complex’s highest points.” [TheGuardian]

💸 It’s the Economy…: In New York magazine, Eric Levitz profiles economist Larry Summers, weighing his criticism of President Joe Biden’s economic policy. “Back in March 2021, blue America was in high spirits. Thanks to their improbable sweep of Georgia’s special Senate elections, Democrats found themselves in full control of the federal government. They would waste little time in using it, with President Biden swiftly unveiling a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan. The package won plaudits from all corners of his big-tent coalition…But Larry Summers was not among them. In a series of op-eds and interviews, the Harvard economist warned that Biden’s bill was excessively large and could ‘set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.’ The president’s first major legislative achievement was, therefore, ‘the least responsible fiscal macroeconomic policy we’ve had for the last 40 years.’ Summers’s warnings did not resonate in the West Wing. Once the consummate Democratic insider, he had suffered the fate of so many left-wing wonks of yesteryear: to see one’s dissent derided as economically illiterate and politically treacherous.” [NYMag]