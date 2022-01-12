👋 Good Wednesday morning!

The Washington Wizards celebrated “Jewish Heritage Night” at last night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Capital One Arena in D.C. The Wizards’ second-year Israeli small forward Deni Avdija was the star of the show, appearing in several videos during the timeouts, including one listing his favorite places in Israel.

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel’s music was blasting on the loudspeakers during player warm-ups. The Wizards’ starting lineup appeared in Hebrew letters on the jumbotron, and Israeli flags were sprinkled throughout the crowd. On-court performances included dance numbers from Avirah Israeli Dance Company and Dance Yesodot, and the national anthem was sung by Temple Rodef Shalom member Arianna Zuckerman. Throughout the game, Jewish facts were displayed across the video board, including the meaning behind the two stripes in the Israeli flag and a description of babka.

The Wizards won the game 122-118 after Kantavious Caldwell-Pope broke a fourth-quarter tie with a clutch three-pointer in the final minute. Avdija contributed seven points on 3-for-4 shooting with two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench.

Following the game, Avdija spoke in a special Q&A session with Wizards’ play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher about the support he receives from the Jewish community.

The Shalom Hartman Institute blasted New York-based communications firm Big Duck for declining to work with the organization, which has offices in both Israel and North America. The institute said that Big Duck questioned the nonprofit over its political positions regarding Israel before declining to take them on as a client.

“Big Duck’s decision represents a moving of the goalposts on BDS from Israel to North American Jewish organizations, and applies a standard on North American Jewish commitments that would exclude the vast majority of the members of our community,” the Hartman Institute said in a statement. Read more here.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), a Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whom antisemitism envoy nominee Deborah Lipstadt accused of “white supremacy/nationalism” in a tweet last March, told reporters yesterday that he is not personally holding up the nomination and hasn’t asked for an apology.

Some in the GOP are considering asking Lipstadt to publicly apologize to Johnson before they allow her nomination to move forward, according to a New York Times report last weekend.

Lipstadt had also tweeted criticisms of committee member Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) during his presidential campaign in 2012 — criticizing Romney for failing to speak out in support a moment of silence for Israeli Olympic athletes killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics when Romney led the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002 and opposing Romney’s views on abortion.

The committee will vote this morning on advancing University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Germany and hold a hearing on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be envoy to India.