Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who is speaking at a “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” event later this morning, is scheduled to meet today with leaders from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and the local office of the American Jewish Committee.

Kenney appeared yesterday at a “Palestine Solidarity Day” rally in the city, days after Israeli Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, whose region encompasses Pennsylvania, sent a letter to the mayor’s office imploring him not to speak at the event.

The Capitol Jewish Forum — organized by American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) — will host a menorah-lighting ceremony outside the Capitol this evening, with several members of Congress, including members of leadership, expected to appear.

The Democratic Socialists of America’s Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions and Palestine Solidarity working group recommended on Monday that Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) be expelled from the organization.

The group said it had demanded that Bowman drop out of a J Street U event held last night and end his relationship with the organization, express clear support for a resolution objecting to Israel’s classification of six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist groups and commit to opposing “any future funding” for Israel to maintain his membership.

The Senate failed again Monday night to pass a procedural motion limiting debate on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, as Republicans demanded votes on additional amendments.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) announced his campaign for New York governor on Monday, joining an already crowded field of Democrats. The departure of Suozzi from New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Long Island’s North Shore, leaves an open seat in a toss-up district.

Melanie D’Arrigo, who mounted a failed primary challenge against Suozzi in the 2020 Democratic primary, announced Monday that she will enter the race to succeed the congressman, who has represented the district since 2017.