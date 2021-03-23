tough decisions

The Israeli lawyer on Facebook’s independent Oversight Board

At an introductory meeting of Facebook’s Oversight Board — the independent body formed last spring to make decisions about controversial posts on the platform — members were asked to participate in a virtual show-and-tell. Emi Palmor, former director-general of Israel’s Justice Ministry, went first, showing the group a photo of her mother and her aunt as young children in Romania, weeks before they were sent to a concentration camp. “The other board members were in shock,” she told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. “They were like, ‘Oh, my God, what is this? This is too much information. This is so intimate and so open.’ So, OK, this is me.” As the only Israeli and one of the few Jewish members of the Oversight Board, Palmor hopes to bring her mix of humor, chutzpah and Holocaust history to the body, which has been referred to as “Facebook’s Supreme Court.”

2.5 billion users: The creation of the board is designed to allow a group of outside experts to weigh in on controversial cases and make policy recommendations to Facebook that will govern its 2.5 billion users. Palmor argues that everyone who uses the platform has a vested interest in the board: “If you care about Facebook,” Palmor argued, “you have to care about the Oversight Board, because I think that the Oversight Board is an honest experiment in trying to improve the platform. I think that the platform is like a baby, who grew up all of a sudden, and somebody has to educate it or somebody has to restrain it in certain ways.”

Trump watch: The average Facebook user likely hasn’t heard about the Oversight Board or read its wonky case decisions. If they know anything about it, it’s probably this: The biggest decision currently facing the 19-member body is whether to maintain Facebook’s current ban on former President Donald Trump, who has been barred from the platform since the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Twitter banned the former president for good, so Facebook would immediately become the largest social media platform available to him if he is allowed to return. The Oversight Board’s decision is expected in the next few weeks. (Palmor was unable to comment on ongoing cases.)

Opening ranks: Throughout her 24 years at the Justice Ministry, Palmor sought to increase diversity in the ranks of Israel’s civil service, aiming to recruit more Arabs, women, ultra-Orthodox Jews and Ethiopian-Israelis. She is best known for what has been called the “Palmor Report,” a 2016 Justice Ministry report that acknowledged that Israel had perpetuated systemic racism against Ethiopian Jews. She hopes to bring her experience fighting racism to the Oversight Board, in addition to “my perspective as a Jew on issues of antisemitism and issues of genocide,” she said. “I feel that my responsibility as a Jew in Israel is to be different, to be a country where minorities can feel as equal as possible, as protected as possible, as not discriminated [against] as possible, whether it is a non-Jewish minority, or whether it is a Jewish minority of other color or other social status.”

