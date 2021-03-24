by the numbers

As Israel counts votes, election deadlock appears inevitable

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their votes in Jerusalem on March 23, 2021.

The results so far from Israel’s fourth election yesterday in two years lay the groundwork for further deadlock and instability as no candidate appears poised to form a majority government. Jewish Insider’s Amy Spiro breaks down all the latest developments and potential outcomes.

Numbers game: With close to 90% of votes from standard polling stations counted, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor any of his opponents have a clear path to a coalition. The current results give Likud 30 seats, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 9, Blue and White 8, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Yamina 7 each, the National Religious Party, the Joint List and New Hope 6 each, and Meretz and Ra’am 5 apiece. With this seat outcome, Netanyahu would be unable to form a 61-seat coalition even with the support of potential kingmaker Yamina. The anti-Netanyahu bloc faces similarly impossible math. But these figures could continue to change as votes come in.

Declarations: Netanyahu declared a “huge victory” last night and called on “all of my colleagues who agree with me” to join him in forming the next government to avoid a fifth election. Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid celebrated becoming the second-largest Knesset faction, and vowed to “do everything to create a sane government.”

Waiting game: Only once all of the standard votes are tallied up can the counting of the “double envelope” votes commence. This year, in addition to the votes cast by soldiers, prisoners and overseas envoys, the double envelopes include a range of special COVID-related stations, expanding the potential that these votes could have a significant impact on the overall outcome. It also means that the final vote count is likely to not be confirmed before Friday.

Winners and losers: The biggest loser of the election appears to be New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, who was at one point floated as a potential prime ministerial candidate but is predicted to finish with just six seats. In an election night speech at his party’s headquarters, Sa’ar admitted that the outcome was disappointing, but renewed his vow not to join Netanyahu. Meanwhile both the far-right National Religious Party led by Bezalel Smotrich and the center-left Blue and White led by Benny Gantz exceeded polling expectations, and celebrated their parties’ achievements.

Kingmaker? Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has long been predicted to be this election’s kingmaker, as he vowed to replace Netanyahu — who he says “profoundly failed” — but also refused to rule out joining his coalition. Speaking to supporters last night, Bennett said he would wait for the final results and then make “the best decision for the State of Israel.” Bennett told JI earlier this month that he would “do everything in our power to prevent a fifth election. It would be crazy.”

Wild card: While all three exit polls last night predicted the Islamist Ra’am Party, also known as the United Arab List, would fall beneath the electoral threshold, the vote counts made it clear that Ra’am will receive 4-5 seats in the next Knesset. Its leader, Mansour Abbas, split the party from the Joint List last year over his refusal to rule out working with Netanyahu. Following the election, Abbas has said he is open to talks with either bloc, though his party would make uncomfortable alliance partners with factions on both sides, and some Likud MKs have already publicly disavowed him.

What’s next: Once the final votes are tallied up, all eyes will turn to the meetings party leaders will begin to hold next week with President Reuven Rivlin. Each party will recommend one individual to be tasked with forming the next government. Unlike past elections, the decisions of many of the parties are not a foregone conclusion. Rivlin has until April 7 to hand the mandate to one politician, who has a month to negotiate an at-least 61-seat government. If that person fails, Rivlin can task others with the job, but if nobody succeeds, a fifth election will ultimately be triggered.