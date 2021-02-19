Who’s watching what, Week 48

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Week of Feb. 12-Feb. 18:

3,292 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 2/17: “America at a Crossroads” feat. William Cohen and Warren Olney 1,601 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/16: “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster book launch with Bill Gates” 1,511 — Anti-Defamation League, 2/18: “Vital to the Fight Against Antisemitism and Racism: Centering Jews of Color” feat. Marcella White Campbell and Jonathan Greenblatt 1,353 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/15: “This is what Jewish Looks Like with Rabbi Isaama Goldstein-Stoll” 837 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/18: “James Patterson in Conversation with Lea Carpenter” 634 — The Forward, 2/17: “Kaddish for Knishes? The Uncertain Future of the Jewish Deli” 495 — Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, 2/17: “Jesus and Judaism: Why the Connection Matters” feat. Dr. Amy-Jill Levine 434 — American Zionist Movement, 2/18: “Unpacking UNRWA: It’s History and Funding, Anti-Israel Bias in Education, and the Palestinian Perspective” feat. Bassem Eid, Asaf Romirowsky and Marcus Sheff 340 — American Zionist Movement and WZO Herzl Center, 2/14: “The Jewish State: 125 Years Later” 307 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/16: “Zibby Owens: Women on the Move” 195 — The Forward, 2/16: “Meet the Forward 50 with Rabbi Michael Beals, Maayan Zik, Rabbi Benay Lappe and Deborah Cornavaca 125 — Hadassah, 2/16: “Heralding Our Heroines – Jewish Women Nobel Prize Winners” feat. Leah Polin 84 — UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, 2/17: “Public Trust in Israel’s Judiciary: The Effect of Political Polarization” feat. Menachem Hofnung and Nir Atmor 72 — Alums for Campus Fairness, 2/17: “Unifying Our Alumni Voice Webinar Series” feat. Alyza Lewin

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].