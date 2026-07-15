Rep. Russell Fry, a Trump loyalist, emerging as front-runner in race to succeed Graham

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

Quick Hits

SEAT SHAKE-UP

Rep. Russell Fry, a Trump loyalist, emerging as front-runner in race to succeed Graham

The president called Fry, who defeated a Republican backing his impeachment in 2021, a ‘very, very talented person’ in an interview this week

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) arrives for the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

By
Emily Jacobs
July 15, 2026

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) understood the value of staying in President Donald Trump’s good graces — both to advance his top legislative priorities and to shield himself from challenges on his right flank.

In the wake of Graham’s sudden death, the candidates vying to succeed him have absorbed a central lesson of his career: the most decisive factor in the Republican primary will almost certainly be who wins Trump’s endorsement.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC), who ousted a sitting GOP lawmaker with Trump’s endorsement in 2022, is emerging as one of the leading contenders and someone who has an inside track to receive the president’s blessing. Fry’s defeat of former Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who was one of the few Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment in 2021, allowed him to build early relationships with Trump’s political circle. 

Fry has been making calls to White House officials about a possible run this week, a source familiar with the matter told Jewish Insider

Asked on Monday evening about the possibility of endorsing Fry if he launched a bid for a full term in Graham’s seat, Trump told Newsmax that Fry is “somebody you can watch out for” as a rising Republican star and did not deny he was considering backing the House lawmaker if he enters the race.

Fry, who became an ally of Graham’s while they served in Congress together, was one of the Republicans who had reached out to the White House about a possible interim appointment to the seat. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ultimately announced on Monday that he was appointing Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC), Graham’s younger sister, to serve out the remainder of her older brother’s Senate term, which expires next January.

“Russell Fry, a young congressman, is outstanding. That could happen. I could see that happening,” Trump said of an endorsement. “I think he’s a very, very talented person. … I mean, he’s doing much better than the person that preceded him. He’s been very popular in the state.”

Reached for comment, a White House official told JI about the president potentially endorsing Fry that, “Until the president makes an announcement, any speculation is just speculation.”

Fry has been a reliably conservative and party-line vote in the House since elected, and also holds a solidly pro-Israel voting record. AIPAC congratulated him on his primary victory in 2024.

Graham’s GOP replacement on the November ballot will be chosen in a special election scheduled for Aug. 11. Candidates can file to run for the seat starting on July 21, in accordance with the timeline required by state law, and several others are also looking to throw their hats in the ring. 

Among the other Republicans who have reportedly been lobbying the White House and considering jumping into the race are Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC); Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC); former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a Fox News host and close ally of National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Sen. Tim Scott; and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who lost to the state’s Attorney General Alan Wilson in a runoff of South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary in June.

Mark Lynch, who lost to Graham in last month’s primary by 30 points, said on Monday that he would enter the special election and committed $5 million to his campaign. During the campaign, Trump called him a “lunatic” who “would be a DISASTER for the Republican Party,” which came in response to Lynch blaming the U.S. war in Iran on Graham by arguing that the senator had convinced the president to start the conflict. Graham had criticized Lynch, a South Carolina businessman, for employing staffers with records of making antisemitic statements,  

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who was also floated for a possible interim appointment, said on Sunday that he was committed to staying in the House to protect Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber. He has not divulged if he is considering entering the special election. 

Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) said late Tuesday that he would not enter the race to replace Graham, adding in the announcement that he would not support Noman or Mace’s candidacies.

Regardless of who the nominee is, Republicans are confident that they will hold the Senate seat in November. Trump carried South Carolina in the 2024 presidential election by 18 points, 58-40%.

The Democratic nominee in the race is Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who handily won her primary. A political outsider who challenged Mace unsuccessfully in 2022, Andrews has drawn attention for her effective fundraising against Graham, outraising the incumbent in the last two quarters. National Democrats, however, have so far declined to prioritize the race, citing the need to use those resources in battleground states. 

The Cook Political Report grades the race as solid Republican.

A national Democratic campaign source told JI that this is not expected to change unless Republicans were to nominate a weak candidate with a record of extremism or concerning accusations about their personal background, such as accusations of criminal activity or assault. 

“If you remember back to [former Democratic National Committee Chair] Jaime Harrison’s campaign [in 2020], he was the head of the South Carolina Democratic Party and raised over $100 million and still got blown out,” Dr. Gibbs Knotts, a professor of political science at Coastal Carolina University, told JI. “South Carolina has not dipped its toe into that purple state category for two to three decades.”

“Whoever gets this [Republican] nomination, to state the obvious, is very likely to be the next senator.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.