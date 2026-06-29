BOMBS TO BARGAINS

Trump confirms U.S., Iran to meet in Qatar after weekend strikes

The White House said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will participate in the talks, which Iran has not yet confirmed

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the U.S. and Iran will meet in Qatar on Tuesday to continue negotiations, as both nations attempt to step back from a weekend exchange of military strikes that threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire agreement.

“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News that White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be attending the talks. “On the sidelines of those high-level talks, there will be the technical talks” to move forward the memorandum of understanding, she said.

Tehran, however, has yet to confirm the meeting. Iran’s deputy foreign minister and senior negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed the reports, telling Iranian state news agency IRNA that the technical talks in the Qatari capital “are not confirmed.”

Over the weekend, the U.S. launched targeted strikes against multiple military sites in Iran after Iran struck two oil tankers, first on Thursday and again on Saturday. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded by firing a volley of missiles and drones at U.S. military infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.

The renewed fighting stemmed from Iran’s insistence that commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz do so within a lane under its jurisdiction, rather than Oman’s, and obtain permits to do so. Meanwhile, Trump has insisted that the ceasefire terms dictate the critical shipping lane immediately be reopened to international transit without restrictions.

Underscoring the high stakes of the breakdown, Trump warned on Truth Social following Saturday’s strikes that Iran may “never learn.”

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”