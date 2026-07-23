WAR POWERS REDUX

House passes another Iran war powers resolution

The measure was once again passed as a concurrent resolution, which is generally not seen as carrying the force of law

The House passed a second Iran war powers resolution on Thursday following the resumption of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, with a handful of Republicans who have argued that continued operations violate the War Powers Act again siding with Democrats on the measure.

Reps. Tom Barrett (R-MI), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) again sided with all Democrats to pass the resolution by a 214-208 vote.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said prior to the vote that she planned to support the war powers resolution but ultimately did not.

The House and Senate previously passed a similar resolution attempting to end the war, which Democrats have cited to describe the renewed hostilities as illegal.

The measure passed on Thursday in the form of a concurrent resolution — as was the previous resolution passed by Congress — which is not presented to the president and is generally not seen as carrying the force of law, though Democrats have been working to explore avenues to enforce it.

The Senate is also set to vote on a different war powers resolution on Thursday, the passage of which will depend on attendance on both sides of the aisle.