Mamdani pleads ignorance of commissioner’s plan to meet Iranian ambassador

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scott Wiener antisemitic

California Democrats divided over calling harassment of Scot...t Wiener antisemitic

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Susie Wiles emerges as skeptic of Iran attacks in new book

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Vance and Rubio race to close deals with Iran, Lebanon

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat to face antisemitic harassment

Scott Wiener becomes the latest progressive Jewish Democrat ...to face antisemitic harassment

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

U.S., Israel, Lebanon sign framework to begin IDF withdrawal... from Lebanon

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?

Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next ...big wins?

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran

Qatar emerges stronger as Washington’s go-between with Iran...

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories

DSA-aligned Brooklyn Democratic leader promotes antisemitic ...conspiracy theories

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing states

The socialist surge’s next frontier: Michigan and the swing ...states

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

How Ritchie Torres dodged the DSA wave in New York City

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets with Hakeem Jeffries

On victory lap, Mamdani touts Block the Bombs Act, meets wit...h Hakeem Jeffries

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of our democracy’

Ousted Dan Goldman warns antisemitism will be ‘undoing of ou...r democracy’

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreement

Prospective 2028 Democrats rally against Trump’s Iran agreem...ent

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Socialist sweep in New York as Mamdani candidates prevail

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish community, wins race to replace Nadler

Micah Lasher, experienced lawmaker with close ties to Jewish... community, wins race to replace Nadler

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and pro-Israel allies

Boafo wins crowded Maryland primary in victory for Hoyer and... pro-Israel allies

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential Zionists’ as targets

Montreal gunman’s alleged manifesto identified ‘influential ...Zionists’ as targets

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in Lebanon

Vance, Rubio offer mixed messages on Iran having a role in L...ebanon

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize against left-wing opposition

How Hoyer’s team helped pro-Israel allies organize aga...inst left-wing opposition

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days before Gaza deal, new book reveals

Trump told Netanyahu ‘all the Jews are sick of you,’ days be...fore Gaza deal, new book reveals

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight

Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antis...emitism in the spotlight

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out of the state Legislature

Another Mamdani primary election test: Keeping a rabbi out o...f the state Legislature

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for Israel

Collins accuses Platner of antisemitism, defends support for... Israel

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in Montreal

Three killed in shooting attack near Jewish institutions in ...Montreal

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jewish groups

Mamdani amplifies attacks on AIPAC that drew outcry from Jew...ish groups

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemitism records as Jewish vote looms large

Montgomery County, Md., exec candidates clash over antisemit...ism records as Jewish vote looms large

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Quick Hits

MEETING MISHAP

Mamdani pleads ignorance of commissioner’s plan to meet Iranian ambassador

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called his international affairs commissioner’s scheduled sitdown with Iran’s U.N. representative ‘an error’

Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

By
Will Bredderman
July 10, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani swore to reporters on Friday that he had been unaware that top officials in his administration planned to meet with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations earlier this month — calling the decision “an error” on the part of one of his most prominent and politically active commissioners.

Speaking after an unrelated event, the mayor maintained he only learned from a request for comment from City Journal that International Affairs Commissioner Ana Maria Archila and what the publication described as “two other senior officials” working under her had planned to sit down on Tuesday with Amir-Saeid Iravani of the Iranian Mission to the U.N. City Journal, affiliated with the right-of-center Manhattan Institute, reported that the State Department stepped in to preempt the meeting. 

“That meeting did not take place, it will not take place, and I did not know about it until there was a press inquiry regarding it,” Mamdani told reporters, vowing a change in internal policy to prevent it from occurring again. “The commissioner recognizes that this was made in error, and we’re working on a new process, in terms of new meeting requests.”

The democratic socialist stressed that the Iranian mission had reached out to his team, not the other way around, and maintained that the office’s function is to maintain the city’s international relationships.

However, City Journal and El Pais have reported that Archila has taken a decidedly political tack in her outreach to foreign governments, explicitly seeking to engage with those that are “in political alignment/leftist,” including Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a fierce critic of Israel.  

Archila first gained attention for confronting then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in a Senate elevator over the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, and subsequently ran unsuccessfully for New York lieutenant governor in 2022. Prior to joining the Mamdani administration, she served as co-director of the New York chapter of the left-wing Working Families Party.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.