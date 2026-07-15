Brussels bunch

Mladenov, Lightstone meet with Middle East rabbis in Brussels

The Board of Peace’s high representative and senior advisor were in Belgium for a meeting of the Palestine Donor Group

Nickolay Mladenov and Aryeh Lightstone, respectively the high representative for the Board of Peace and the body’s senior advisor, met in Brussels earlier this week with rabbis representing Jewish communities across the Islamic world, Jewish Insider has learned.

Mladenov and Lightstone met with the executive board of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States at the group’s annual two-day board meeting. On Monday, the two also attended the second convening of the EU-backed Palestine Donor Group, as the collective of some 65 delegations launched a billion-dollar initiative to begin the economic recovery of the Gaza Strip. Jared Kushner joined the donor conference by video.

Among those in attendance at the board meeting were rabbis from Morocco and Turkey.