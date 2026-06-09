A who’s who of notables packed Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Trump, Mamdani, Witkoff, Kraft, Lutnick and more watched the game
Al Bello/Getty Images
White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Boris Epshteyn, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, joined the president in a luxury suite at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on home turf, 115-111.
Also in the suite were MSG Network CEO Jim Dolan, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Michael Boulos, who is married to Trump’s daughter Tiffany and is the son of White House senior advisor Massad Boulos.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also attended the game, the first time the Knicks’ played the Spurs at home in the Finals. The mayor’s office said Mamdani paid $1,000 for a standing room only ticket to the game, where he was photographed with New York state lawmakers.
Courtside, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sat with his wife, Allison, across the aisle from rappers Fat Joe and DJ Khaled. Elsewhere at MSG, WME Group CEO Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Larry David, David Zaslav and Robert Kraft were seated courtside for the game. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also sat courtside — and found himself face-to-face with Jose Alvarado as the Knicks guard crashed into spectators while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds.
The Knicks will face the Spurs again on Wednesday at MSG.
Please log in if you already have a subscription, or subscribe to access the latest updates.
Become a premium subscriber