Spectator spectacle

A who’s who of notables packed Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Boris Epshteyn, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, joined the president in a luxury suite at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs on home turf, 115-111.

Also in the suite were MSG Network CEO Jim Dolan, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Michael Boulos, who is married to Trump’s daughter Tiffany and is the son of White House senior advisor Massad Boulos.

(L/R) US producer DJ Khaled, US rapper Fat Joe, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison Lutnick watch Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also attended the game, the first time the Knicks’ played the Spurs at home in the Finals. The mayor’s office said Mamdani paid $1,000 for a standing room only ticket to the game, where he was photographed with New York state lawmakers.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is watching the Knicks game with state lawmakers from a perch that appears to be high above the court. (Photo from the mayor’s office.) pic.twitter.com/pNN8tlSL8r — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) June 9, 2026

Courtside, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sat with his wife, Allison, across the aisle from rappers Fat Joe and DJ Khaled. Elsewhere at MSG, WME Group CEO Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Larry David, David Zaslav and Robert Kraft were seated courtside for the game. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also sat courtside — and found himself face-to-face with Jose Alvarado as the Knicks guard crashed into spectators while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds.

The Knicks will face the Spurs again on Wednesday at MSG.