DRAWING LINES

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George told the Metro D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America that she will not attend events focused on “promoting Zionism and apartheid,” according to a questionnaire from the group that she filled out prior to earning its endorsement earlier this month.

“I will refrain from going on any political junkets to Israel. I will also not attend events focused on obfuscating the realities of occupation or promoting Zionism and apartheid,” Lewis George wrote in her answers on the questionnaire, which the local DSA group posted to its website. Lewis George described herself as “a proud member of Metro DC DSA.”

The DSA questionnaire asks candidates to publicly support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, and to refrain from engaging with “the Israeli government or Zionist lobby groups” — a category that it said includes AIPAC, Democratic Majority for Israel, Christians United for Israel and the more liberal J Street.

It also asks candidates in the region to “oppose legislation that harms Palestinians and supporters of the Palestine solidarity movement,” including legislation promoting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, efforts to counter the BDS movement or measures that “send any military or economic resources to Israel.”

Lewis George did not say if she backs the BDS movement but said she supports “the right of all people, including Palestinians, to use nonviolent strategies like boycotts and calls for divestment to build a more just world.” She said D.C. “has no business sending military or economic resources to Israel.”

Lewis George, a D.C. City Councilmember who is running in the open race to replace Mayor Muriel Bowser, defended her appearance at a Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington event in December, where she committed to taking proactive steps to protect the Jewish community.

“In my current role as a councilmember and as mayor, however, I will have to attend events and meet with many people and organizations who do not share my values or with whom I’m not totally aligned,” Lewis George wrote in the questionnaire. “The JCRC legislative breakfast in December was an example. I disagree with the JCRC on a number of issues, including their opposition to using the word ‘genocide’ to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza.”

Lewis George told DSA that she disagrees with JCRC’s “definition of anti-semitism that criminalizes dissent, and their attacks on activists.” At the JCRC event, she gave a speech criticizing antisemitism and pledging to stand by Jewish Washingtonians, although she did not mention that in the DSA questionnaire.

“Attending that JCRC event was not an endorsement of JCRC and does not signal that I agree with their stance on Israel or Zionism. I did not go to the JCRC event to talk about Israel and that was not the focus of the event,” Lewis George wrote. “I went to the event to advocate for an end to ICE collaboration, seek allies in that effort, and build on our shared goal of ending the inhumane treatment of our neighbors who are being taken by ICE.”

Lewis George reiterated her support for George Washington University students who had organized an anti-Israel encampment in the spring of 2024.

“I will continue to stand up against efforts to silence local Pro-Palestinian speech and organizing,” she wrote. “I believe that democracy requires freedom of expression and I oppose the government penalizing anyone for participating in non-violent protest, no matter the subject. People surely disagree on many important issues but I think our community and country are at their best when the government does not stifle dissent.”

Lewis George represents Washington’s Ward 4, which encompasses Upper Northwest D.C. around Rock Creek Park, including the neighborhoods of Shepherd Park, Chevy Chase, Brightwood, Petworth and Sixteenth Street Heights.

JCRC CEO Ron Halber told Jewish Insider on Wednesday that he’s noticed the D.C. DSA chapter has been more active since Zohran Mamdani was elected as mayor of New York City with the backing of DSA in November.

“What we noticed was there’s been an uptick in DSA locally, both in Montgomery County [Maryland] and in D.C., approaching candidates for their endorsement,” Halber said. “They’re basically saying that candidates should not be with any Jewish organization, whether it be a synagogue or a mainstream organization like JCRC, through the criteria they establish. As far as I’m concerned, [the questionnaire] is an antisemitic manifesto. They are making the price of their endorsement the social exclusion of Jews.”

Halber declined to comment on DSA’s endorsement of Lewis George, saying JCRC does not get involved in electoral matters as a nonprofit organization.