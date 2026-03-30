LEBANON FRONT

Tlaib, Ramirez legislation aims to block U.S. assistance to Israel’s operations against Hezbollah

The war powers resolution introduced by the far-left lawmakers does not mention Hezbollah’s ongoing attacks on Israel

A war powers resolution introduced by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) on Friday would block any U.S. participation in and assistance to Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Like the war powers resolutions on Iran that lawmakers have repeatedly called up for votes in the House and Senate, Tlaib or another lawmaker could force the House to vote on the legislation.

It aims to prevent any U.S. assistance to Israel in its operations in Lebanon, including intelligence sharing and targeting assistance for operations against Hezbollah.

“The United States is assisting this destruction through the weapons, intelligence, logistics, and diplomatic cover it provides the Israeli government, and Congress has the power and duty to put an end to this illegal invasion,” a press release by Tlaib’s office reads.

The legislation is sponsored by a slew of anti-Israel groups including American Muslims for Palestine, Code Pink, the Democratic Socialists of America, Justice Democrats, Jewish Voice for Peace and the Sunrise Movement.

In a separate resolution also introduced by Tlaib on Friday, she accused Israel of “illegal invasion, war crimes, and ethnic cleansing” in Lebanon. The resolution does not include any mention of Hezbollah or its repeated and ongoing attacks on Israel, including the terror group’s most recent decision to attack Israel in solidarity with Iran, instead accusing Israel of decades of violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, and of planning a genocide in the country.

It further accuses Israel of more than 15,000 violations of the 2024 ceasefire agreement while overlooking the Lebanese government and Hezbollah’s failure to comply with the terms of the agreement, which required the disarmament of Hezbollah.

“The United States is coauthoring this destruction through the weapons, intelligence, logistics, and diplomatic cover it provides the Israeli Government,” the resolution continues.