POWER SHIFT

Senate Republicans say Iranian official Ali Larijani’s killing could help pave way to regime change

Sen. Mike Rounds: ‘We just want to make sure that this regime is weakened enough to where, when the people of Iran decide that they want a change in leadership, that it is a possibility of success for them’

Some Senate Republicans suggested on Tuesday that Israel’s killing of senior Iranian regime official Ali Larijani could help pave the way toward resistance and uprising by the Iranian people.

“They’re part of a terror state, and whatever they’re doing internally to go after their own people is something that none of us should simply stand by,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) told Jewish Insider. “They’ve been a part of it for a long time. At some stage of the game, the people there will have had enough. We just want to make sure that this regime is weakened enough to where, when the people of Iran decide that they want a change in leadership, that it is a possibility of success for them.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has been a vocal advocate for regime change in Iran, said that Larijani’s death will further weaken the Islamic Republic.

“The killing of notorious security chief, Ali Larijani, is the biggest blow to the regime since the death of the ayatollah,” Graham said on X. “Larijani was truly one of the key leaders of the regime’s security apparatus that is being used to terrorize the people of Iran and the region. His demise puts further pressure on the regime as they continue to lose their first and second layer of leadership. This was an amazing military operation by all those involved. Well done.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) described Larijani’s death as a necessary action to protect Americans.

“As much as you hate to see death, in this case, these are individuals trying to kill Americans. So unfortunately it’s what has to be done,” Scott told JI.

On the Democratic side, two pro-Israel Democrats said that while they’re critical of the Trump administration’s decision to enter the war without congressional authority, they’re not shedding tears for Larijani.

“Iran’s number one export is terror, whether it’s ISIS, Hamas, the Houthis — go ahead and name them all,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI. “No one is sad because what they’ve done — not only to their own people but to people in the region and around the world — is unconscionable. So I’m not sad about that.”

“But,” she continued, “before we put any more Americans in harm’s way, it is the president’s constitutional duty to come to Congress.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that Larijani “had a lot of blood on his hands, and he was a highly appropriate target for Israel,” though he criticized the U.S.’ decision-making in entering the war.