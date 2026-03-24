SECOND ACT

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

The ousted New York lawmaker consulted for the far-left PAC, which is partially funded by Don Henley of The Eagles

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who lost his bid for reelection in 2024 largely over his hostile views on Israel, now appears to be working for a political action committee linked to a radical anti-AIPAC social media account — a committee funded in part by soft-rock icon Don Henley.

The latest disclosure filings from Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, one of two PACs tied to the X account AIPAC Tracker and website Track AIPAC, show that it paid $7,000 to a Yonkers, N.Y.-based firm called JAB Advocates for “General Campaign Consulting.”

JAB does not appear to be a registered company in New York, but its address in the filing belongs to Bowman, who lost a primary challenge for his seat covering parts of the Bronx and Westchester County to Rep. George Latimer (D-NY) in 2024.

Bowman’s LinkedIn identifies him as JAB Advocates’ “Founder & Principal.”

“Advising political leaders, EdTech companies, and advocacy organizations on policy strategy, government relations, and market entry — with active engagements across the U.S., Europe, and South Asia,” the description on his page reads, highlighting Bangladesh and Qatar as countries where his clients conduct business. “Senior advisor to members of Congress, elected officials, think tanks, and fundraisers across the country.”

Prior to his loss to Latimer, who received support from AIPAC, Bowman’s tenure in Congress was marred by his censure for pulling a fire alarm during a House vote, his eventually recanted denial of sexual violence committed during the Oct. 7 attacks and the revelation that he had promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories on his personal blog prior to holding office.

The former high school principal and congressman did not respond to questions about how he came to work for the PAC. Federal Election Commission records show his firm has also worked for New Hampshire Senate candidate Karishma Manzur, whom Track AIPAC has repeatedly promoted on X.

One of Track AIPAC’s co-founders, Cory Archibald, is a veteran of the far-left group Brand New Congress and previously reported working as a campaign staffer for Bowman and other Squad members. A Washington Free Beacon report last year found that Archibald had in the recent past identified herself online as a Marxist and a resident of Germany.

The Track AIPAC team did not respond to questions for this story. The group has come under criticism for the arbitrary manner in which it links politicians to the “pro-Israel lobby,” often simply on the basis of association with Jewish individuals and institutions — such as in the case of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) a Jewish lawmaker who has an openly hostile relationship with AIPAC and has opposed military aid packages for Israel.

And while Track AIPAC has cast itself as a crusade for transparency, FEC records show CAAC PAC has dumped tens of thousands of donor dollars into an anonymous consulting firm called Overton Strategies LLC. Overton formed last fall in Delaware, where the state’s notorious corporate secrecy laws make its structure and ownership inscrutable.

No other federal PAC appears to have ever retained Overton’s services. Much of the rest of the PAC’s money goes toward fundraising bids.

The Track AIPAC account has also attacked multiple members of Congress as “pedophile Protectors.” However, FEC filings show that one of its biggest donors is Don Henley, drummer and vocalist for The Eagles, has given more than $30,000 to CAAC PAC and its affiliate Tracker PAC — and who pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor after an infamous incident in 1980.

Henley was arrested at the height of his fame when an underage sex worker was hospitalized for overdose-related seizures after doing cocaine with the musician at his Los Angeles home. In a 2024 court proceeding, Henley admitted procuring the girl via a brothel operator, but maintained the two never had intercourse and that he believed her to be at least 20 years old.

Henley did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider sent via his website.