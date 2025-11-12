anonymous no more

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

The group’s leaders said they plan on going after individual pro-Israel donors as part of their online activism

One of the co-founders of the Track AIPAC account and website that has gone viral in online anti-Israel circles is a former campaign staffer for a series of far-left lawmakers, she revealed in an interview on Wednesday. The group’s founders had previously remained anonymous.

Cory Archibald, who founded the Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption PAC before merging with Track AIPAC, described herself in an interview with the “Breaking Points” podcast as a former campaign staffer for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), all members of the anti-Israel Squad.

Casey Kennedy, Archibald’s other co-founder, said in the interview that numerous members of Congress have reached out to the group to start a dialogue.

The Track AIPAC founders also said that they plan to expand their efforts to tracking individual pro-Israel donors’ political spending generally.

Asked about accusations that it is antisemitic to demand, as Track AIPAC does, that AIPAC register as a foreign lobbying organization — given that AIPAC’s members and leadership are American citizens and do not take direction from the Israeli government — the two did not directly address the issue.

“I would say it is not antisemitic to stand against an ongoing genocide that’s being perpetrated with American backing,” Kennedy responded.

The Track AIPAC account has also faced criticism for a range of extremist posts and comments, such as one recent post criticizing Israeli-American citizen and IDF soldier Itay Chen, who was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and whose body was taken hostage for more than two years.

“Itay Chen was an American-Israeli citizen who chose to join the Israeli military to partake in ethnic cleansing and genocide abroad,” the account posted on X, in response to a post from Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) honoring the release of Chen’s remains last week.

The co-founders said in the interview that the criteria for receiving an endorsement from their group, which has thus far endorsed around three dozen Senate and House candidates, include commitments to rejecting support from AIPAC, Democratic Majority for Israel, the Republican Jewish Coalition and various other pro-Israel groups; supporting the recognition of Palestinian statehood; “enforcing the Leahy laws to make sure that we’re not sending weapons to be used in war crimes” and overturning the Citizens United decision.

The PAC raised $139,000 between January and the end of June.