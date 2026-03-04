SURVEY SAYS

Vast majority of Israelis support the war against Iran, polls find

Meanwhile, Americans are evenly split in their views on the war, even as majority views Iran as a serious threat

More than 80% of Israelis support the war against Iran, polls by two major Israeli research institutions found this week, while Americans were evenly split, according to a new Fox News poll.

The Israel Democracy Institute found that 82% of Israelis — 93% of Jewish Israelis and 26% of Israeli Arabs — support the war with Iran.

Among Jewish Israelis, the war has strong support across the political spectrum, with 76% of respondents on the left backing it, 93% of voters from the center and 97% from the right.

Similarly, the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University found that 81% of Israelis back the war against Iran, and 63% support continuing military efforts until the Iranian regime falls.

Among Jewish Israelis, support for the war was at 92%, while only 38% of Israeli Arabs support it. About half (49%) of Israeli Arabs oppose the war, while the rest said they did not know.

The Fox News poll found that exactly half of Americans support the current U.S. action against Iran, while half disapprove, with Republicans overwhelmingly supportive and Democrats overwhelmingly against. Most American respondents (61%) saw Iran as a “real national security threat,” and only 38% did not.

Three-fourths (74%) of Jewish Israelis said they supported continuing the war until the Iranian regime is overthrown, while only 18% of Israeli Arabs agreed; 61% of Israeli Arabs called for a ceasefire as soon as possible, while only 3% of Jewish Israelis chose that as their preferred option.

Over a third of respondents (37%) to the INSS poll said that Israelis would be able to live under the current war situation for up to a month, while 29% said they could continue for over a month.

At the start of last year’s Iran war, half of the respondents said it could continue for over a month.

IDI found that most Jewish Israelis (74%) feel protected from Iranian attacks, whereas only 15% Israeli Arabs feel the same. Among Israelis who have a safe room in their homes, 76% feel safe, whereas among those who have to go to a shelter elsewhere, 63% feel safe.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Jewish Israelis feel that Israel’s security is a central consideration for President Donald Trump, while only 43% of Israeli Arabs do.

The IDI poll interviewed 599 respondents between March 2-3. It has a margin of error of 4%.

The Fox News poll was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research on February 28-March 2 among a sample of 1,004 registered voters, with a 3% margin of error.

The INSS poll interviewed 805 adult Israeli respondents between March 1-2. The poll’s margin of error is 3.17%.