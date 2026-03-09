Selective scrutiny: How media covered two NYC political wives

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Trump, Netanyahu head off concerns about Kurds entering Iran war

Zohran Mamdani's wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Selective scrutiny: How media covered two NYC political wives

Coverage of social media activity by the wives of Rep. Dan Goldman and Mayor Zohran Mamdani has raised questions about how — and when — the press scrutinizes the families of public officials

John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, and his wife Rama Duwaji during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

By
Melissa Weiss
March 9, 2026

Recent days have offered a tale of two New York public officials’ wives and a revealing look at inconsistent standards from some mainstream media outlets on how they scrutinize the families of elected officials depending on the political viewpoints expressed.

The first was a New York Times story focused on the pro-Israel social media posts of Rep. Dan Goldman’s (D-NY) wife. Under the headline “Congressman Faces Questions About Wife’s Social Media Stances on Israel,” the Times wrote of the instances — believed to be 10 in all — that Corinne Goldman, who served as treasurer on her husband’s campaign, liked posts related to the Israel-Hamas war in the weeks after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, including one comparing “Jews for Palestine” to “Chickens for KFC.” 

Days later, Jewish Insider uncovered the social media activity of Rama Duwaji, the Syrian-American wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in the days after the attacks. That activity included liking posts that unambiguously celebrated Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — as they were underway — and included still images from the attacks, in which more than 1,200 were killed and 251 taken hostage.

The only Jewish communal official quoted in the Times’ story was Sophie Ellman-Golan, the director of strategic communications at the far-left Jews For Racial & Economic Justice, which endorsed Mamdani in last year’s Democratic mayoral primary.

A day after JI’s report, The Free Press published its own investigation that found Diwali had liked dozens of additional anti-Israel posts, including one saying Israel was waging a “vile land grab” and another that suggested that the Times, which had done its own investigation into sexual violence on Oct. 7 had “fabricated” a “mass rape” hoax.

In his first public statement addressing JI’s reporting, Mamdani said his wife — who less than a month ago was the subject of a cover profile and photo shoot for The Cut — was a “private person.” 

It was a response that was unsatisfactory to some. Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, responded to Mamdani’s statement by rhetorically asking, “But Jessica Tisch has to apologize when her brother says something?” — referring to the NYPD commissioner’s recent apology over her brother’s assertion that Mamdani was an “enemy of the Jewish people.”

The Times, which covered Mamdani’s response, changed its headline on the story at least twice after publication, from “Mamdani Says His Wife’s Views on Gaza Are No One’s Business,” to “Mamdani Defends Wife Amid Criticism of her Support for Palestinian Cause,” eventually landing on “After Social Media Scrutiny, Mamdani Says His Wife Is a ‘Private Person.’”

In response to the second headline, Tel Aviv-based research analyst Daniel Paul Rubenstein wrote on X that he “did not expect to see the New York Times refer to the October 7 Massacre as an expression of the ‘Palestinian Cause’ – but here we are.”

The social media defense of Duwaji from elements of the left was swift, with many arguing that New York City’s first lady — who lives in Gracie Mansion at the taxpayer’s expense — should not be subject to criticism over her views, despite those views including the embrace of terrorism.

In a misdirection, some turned their ire toward Bari Weiss, after CBS News shared a 60-second clip confirming JI’s reporting.

Former Obama administration official Ben Rhodes took to X to say, “There’s a war, high prices, job losses, AI unleashed, and on and on. But Bari Weiss’s CBS is on the case of the NY Mayor’s wife’s likes from years ago. WTF is going on.” Meanwhile, Status’ Natalie Korach dedicated the bulk of Sunday’s newsletter to Weiss and Mamdani, saying that the reporting — though first done by JI — “struck many as peculiar, something that might have appeared on The Free Press, Bari Weiss’ anti-woke and vehemently pro-Israel opinion site.”

