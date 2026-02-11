follow the money

Jason Miyares alleges ‘very organized’ and well-funded network propping up antisemitic activity

The former Virginia attorney general used as an example a Virginia Commonwealth University protest that ‘seemingly sprung out overnight’

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Tuesday laid out what he said was a coordinated network funneling U.S. funds to terrorist groups abroad and bringing foreign money into the U.S. to incite anti-Israel protests.

The former attorney general, who in his previous role sought to expose the financial records of American Muslims for Palestine, seemingly referring to ongoing litigation, that “allegedly, a good number of charitable organizations and networks of them” funnel money both from the United States to terrorist proxies in the Middle East, as well as from overseas into campus protests.

“They’re very organized, they’re funded,” Miyares, a Republican, said at a George Washington University Program on Extremism conference on antisemitism. “You could see it as a huge network, a huge network that is nationwide, of different entities funneling money in, in my opinion, to form a dissent on these college campuses and give people then the license and the permission to push rampant antisemitism.”

He said that there was clear proof that the protests were orchestrated, pointing to an incident at Virginia Commonwealth University where a large protest “seemingly sprung out overnight,” where demonstrators arrived with premade barriers and signs, as well as full tactical gear and makeshift bear spray grenades, and coached other demonstrators on how to attack police.

Miyares said that he became particularly passionate about pursuing antisemitism as attorney general during a trip to Israel shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, when he visited the site of some of Hamas’ massacres. On the way home from the trip, he saw news coverage of protests on U.S. campuses of protesters waving Hamas flags and shouting Hamas slogans.

“It really struck me in my core. How in the world did we get this inverted?” Miyares said.

He highlighted one story of a meeting with Jewish students at the University of Virginia. One student had spoken out against a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions resolution, and returned to a sign on his dorm room door that read, “if you open your mouth again, we will finish what the Final Solution started.”

The student’s roommate, a German Jewish exchange student, ultimately decided to leave UVA and the country entirely.

Miyares alleged that the school knew who left the sign but didn’t act until Miyares had a “very, very frank, direct conversation” with the college president.

“Students feel intimidated and at times scared to speak out, and so it requires college administrators to give them that space and give them that ability, that they actually can share what they’re experiencing,” Miyares said.