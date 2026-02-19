JFNA’s Eric Fingerhut focuses on Jewish education in first State of the Jewish Union address

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage,... from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Ar...abia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chr...onicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in p...ivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in ...2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contract...ing to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders ove...r IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over a...ntisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish cau...cus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bond...i Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction ...plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa.... swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointm...ent of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest ...by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security gran...ts in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustrati...on with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro o...ver Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Is...rael in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront ...antisemitism in medicine

Quick Hits

COMMUNAL CALL

JFNA’s Eric Fingerhut focuses on Jewish education in first State of the Jewish Union address

Fingerhut called on states to opt in to a tax credit that would provide funds for Jewish day school and yeshiva education

Haley Cohen

JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut delivers the inaugural State of the Jewish Union address in Washington on Feb. 19, 2026.

By
Haley Cohen
February 19, 2026

As antisemitic incidents continue to roil Jewish communities nationwide, Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut called on Congress to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion annually and to “make the program more flexible and simpler to use.”   

Fingerhut also called on governors to support an educational tax credit on Thursday during JFNA’s inaugural “State of the Jewish Union” address at the organization’s Washington headquarters.

Fingerhut urged lawmakers to provide federal support for security personnel so that schools and synagogues don’t need to cover the costs; expand the FBI’s capabilities to detect and disrupt domestic terrorism; increase support for state and local law enforcement protecting Jewish institutions; hold social media companies accountable for antisemitic hate and incitement to violence through their platforms; and prosecute hate crimes “aggressively.”

The call for increased security comes as American Jews have faced several high-profile hate crimes in the past year, including the recent arson attack at Mississippi’s largest synagogue. Less than two weeks after the attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Jackson, ​​Congress put forward a budget of $300 million for NSGP for 2026. While that figure is a small increase from the funding provided in 2024 and 2025, it is lower than the allocations initially proposed by both the House and Senate and the amount requested by Jewish leaders. 

American Jews have responded to the increase of hate and the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in what JFNA coined as “the surge,” describing a rise in Jews engaging or seeking to engage more in communal life. 

According to the organization, enrollment in Jewish schools and camps remains high. “This is why we strongly support the new federal education scholarship tax credit and urge all 50 states to opt in so the funds can reach the families and schools in every community,” Fingerhut said on Thursday. 

JFNA confirmed to Jewish Insider that the group plans to hold sideline meetings with state leaders on Friday during the National Governors Association summit in Washington to encourage Democratic governors to participate in the school choice legislation, which would provide scholarships for Jewish day school and yeshiva education. 

Though the anti-Israel encampments and disruptive protests that plagued college campuses in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7 and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war have largely died down, a larger percentage of Jewish college students report having experienced antisemitism than ever before. Fingerhut encouraged passage of the bipartisan Protecting Students on Campus Act, which would require federally funded colleges and universities to inform students of their civil rights under Title VI and provide accessible information on how to file discrimination complaints.       

“The state of the Jewish union in America is strong, but it is being tested,” said Fingerhut. “We are united in our commitment to America and to Jewish life, even as we worry about the real threats of violence and the growing acceptance of antisemitic rhetoric.”

Following Fingerhut’s address, three heads of local federations shared challenges in addressing security and social needs in their communities. Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles; Scott Kaufman, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation; and Miryam Rosenzweig, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation echoed that — despite varying degrees of antisemitism in their communities — there is a significant “antisemitism tax,” an increased financial burden to protect Jewish institutions. 

“Every dollar we’re spending [on security] we can’t spend on the ‘joy’ part of being Jewish,” said Kaufman.  

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.