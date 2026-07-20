PRIMARY PUSH

Boca Raton rabbi urges congregants to register as Democrats to stop Moskowitz’s socialist challenger

Rabbi Efrem Goldberg says the effort is aimed at blocking anti-Israel candidate Oliver Larkin from succeeding in the Democratic primary, not influencing the general election

Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, who leads the Boca Raton Synagogue, an Orthodox congregation in South Florida, is urging members of his congregation to register as Democrats ahead of the upcoming Florida primary in order to help Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) fend off a far-left primary challenger.

The goal of the effort, Goldberg explained to Jewish Insider last week, is to ensure that Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate Oliver Larkin, who has been outspoken against Israel and Moskowitz’s support for it, does not emerge victorious in the primary.

Larkin has accused Israel of genocide, urged the end of U.S. military aid and called for a right of return for Palestinian refugees. He has campaigned alongside a range of anti-Israel figures, including antisemitic influencer Hasan Piker.

The district, redrawn to favor Republicans, is a key swing seat for the November midterms. It has one of the largest Jewish constituencies of any House district in the country.

Goldberg said that he generally sees himself as more supportive of Republicans — though he said he appreciates the leadership of pro-Israel Democrats including Moskowitz — but said that supporters of Israel should participate in the Democratic primary in order to block Larkin.

In the general election, people should vote however they want, he continued. “I have no opinion, I’m not endorsing a candidate. This has to do with a primary where one of the candidates is a supporter of Hamas, anti-Israel, antisemitic. We have the opportunity, if we can participate in that primary, to ensure that he never represents us and he never is in a position to be influencing policy.”

In a statement to JI, Larkin’s campaign said the candidate “unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of religious hatred. Attempts to equate criticism of the policies of the Israeli government with hatred toward Jewish people are completely false and undermine the very real need to combat antisemitism wherever we see it.”

According to the campaign, Larkin reached out to Goldberg following JI’s inquiry and they “had a respectful conversation, during which Oliver reaffirmed his unequivocal opposition to antisemitism and his commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with Jewish community leaders.”

Goldberg said that the response from his congregation — which includes more than 1,000 families and generally leans politically conservative — to the registration effort has been “overwhelmingly … positive” and that most congregants understand the effort and the concerns at play.

He said holdouts fall into two groups — some want to maintain the ability to vote in the GOP primary, particularly in the gubernatorial race which features an openly antisemitic Republican candidate, while others, on a more emotional level, feel uncomfortable registering as Democrats.

Goldberg says he understands those who want to maintain a vote in the GOP primary for strategic reasons but said that those resisting the effort on emotional grounds are missing an opportunity.

“Should this socialist, anti-Israel antisemite be either the Democratic nominee for our Congress or even win that election, I think they’ll have to look at themselves when they could have done more and didn’t,” Goldberg told JI.

In a statement to JI, Larkin said he would “do everything in my power to combat antisemitism, islamophobia, and every form of hate. Protecting the safety of our families and communities must be our highest priority and there is no place for hate here.”

“Families across South Florida care deeply about what is happening in Israel and Palestine. In the very strongest terms possible, I unequivocally condemn antisemitism and every form of hate that threatens the safety of Jewish people or any other religious group. I join millions of people of good conscience around the world who believe that standing up for human rights, opposing antisemitism, and seeking a just and lasting peace are not contradictory, but inseparable,” Larkin continued.

“Our campaign is about protecting human rights for all people, stopping endless wars, and building a safer and brighter future where U.S. policy helps to ensure both Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in peace and security. And that starts with our communities coming together here at home,” Larkin continued.

Though he said he’s not backing any candidate in the general election in his capacity as a communal leader, Goldberg said that his personal preference is keeping Moskowitz, with whom he is friendly, in office.

“I am deeply appreciative that he has been staunchly pro-Israel, and particularly when there is pressure with his own party, and I know he’s made compromises in his own career to do that,” Goldberg said.

But, he continued, even his personal support for Moskowitz alone wouldn’t have been enough to prompt him to undertake this effort.

“What drives it — to express a voice where I ordinarily don’t — is the danger, the threat of this Hamas-supporting candidate and our needing to do all that we can to make sure he’s not even a candidate,” Goldberg said.

Larkin’s campaign also shared a statement from Larkin’s campaign manager, Zack Bofshever.

“My Jewish upbringing taught me the importance of Tikkun Olam,” Bofshever said. “I learned early on that the lessons of the Shoah are the necessity of solidarity, opposing dehumanization of communities, and that never again must mean never again for anyone. I am proud to be working on a campaign that is about repairing the world by fighting for peace, democracy, and human rights for all people.”

A flyer about the effort that Goldberg circulated on X emphasizes both Moskowitz’s record and concerns about Larkin.

“Regardless of your partisan leanings, it will be a major loss for the pro-Israel community if Jared Moskowitz loses his primary,” the flyer reads. “Please vote for Jared even if you have to change it again before November. It’s simple and can be done online.”

A poll released by Moskowitz’s campaign in late June found him with a sizable lead over Larkin, though Larkin’s campaign has seen a surge of interest following other DSA-backed candidates’ victories in New York and Colorado in recent Democratic primaries.