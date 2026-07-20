SURVEY SCRUTINY

White House promotes poll touting American support for Iran MOU as war continues

The three-week-old poll describes the memorandum of understanding as a ‘peace deal to end the war,’ purportedly garnering 60% support from American voters

Amid its escalating conflict with Iran, the White House’s social media feed posted a three-week-old poll on Monday from a right-wing polling firm indicating Americans support the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding established last month.

The poll was posted on both President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account and tweeted by the White House’s X account.

The June 29 survey from the firm Big Data Poll, whose methodology has drawn scrutiny from non-partisan pollsters, showed 60% of registered voters supporting the “Iran Peace Deal,” with just under one-quarter opposed and 15% undecided.

The poll’s loaded wording characterizes the MOU as a “peace deal to end the war with Iran,” though the signed agreement only launched talks to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider regarding the timing of the poll being posted.