Waltzing out

Walz’s national ambitions foreshadowed his political fall

The growing welfare fraud scandal in the state was a looming vulnerability over Walz’s bid for a third term

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to drop out of the 2026 gubernatorial race in a state heavily favored for Democrats marks a significant political fall for the party’s 2024 vice presidential nominee.

Walz, 61, said while announcing on Monday that he would no longer seek a historic third term as governor that he had “every confidence” that he could have won his reelection bid — despite facing intense scrutiny for a state welfare fraud scandal that has gained national attention and become a political flashpoint in Minnesota. Still, Walz acknowledged that the fraud allegations, which have mostly been leveled at members of the state’s Somali community, and the broader scandal played a role in him ending his campaign.

The outgoing governor used his announcement to again criticize President Donald Trump and Republicans for “vile, racist lies and slander towards our fellow Minnesotans,” accusing them of highlighting the large number of Somalis under investigation and indictment to demonize the immigrant community.

Despite the scandal, Walz began the campaign as the favorite to win the governor’s race, the result of the state’s Democratic lean and the fact that Republicans have not won a statewide election there since 2006, when former Gov. Tim Pawlenty won his bid for a second term.

But Walz only won his 2022 reelection bid by eight points, which made his bid for a third term in 2026 precarious as Republicans looked to amplify the fraud allegations.

The decision to end his campaign means Walz will cap off two decades in elected office next January, less than two years after former Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate and thrust him onto the national stage.

While holding a moderate voting record as a member of Congress, Walz largely governed as a progressive, and was the preferred choice of progressive Democrats critical of Israel in the 2024 veepstakes over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

On the campaign trail, Walz praised anti-Israel protesters and urged the U.S. to exert more leverage on Israel. He also drew scrutiny for appearing at events with an antisemitic and pro-Hamas Muslim cleric. He said last year after the election that war in Gaza was “rightfully” a “central focus” of the 2024 campaign.

Last year, Walz did not respond to inquiries about then-Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh’s campaign, which employed senior staffers who celebrated Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

And, criticizing Israel for striking Iran last June, Walz suggested that China was better positioned to act as a broker for Middle East peace than the Trump administration.

The positions and approach to governance mark a notable evolution for Walz from when he first entered political life. Walz was elected to the House during the Democratic midterm wave of 2006, scoring an upset in a GOP-leaning rural district. Walz held onto the southern Minnesota seat for six terms, assembling a pragmatic voting record in the process that included support for gun rights, Israel and the Keystone XL pipeline.

That voting record earned him the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, something the advocacy group revoked during Walz’s successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, when he ran on a platform of tightening gun restrictions.

Walz’s leftward shift began after first being elected governor, but he accelerated his progressive push when his party won full control of the state legislature in 2022.

Minnesota is home to a sizable Muslim population, many of whom are represented by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a vocal Israel critic, in the Minneapolis area. More than 18% of the state’s Democratic primary voters in 2024 chose to write in “uncommitted” rather than support former President Joe Biden as a means of protesting his support of Israel.

Walz said at the time that the party needed to focus on winning back those anti-Israel voters rather than dismiss their criticisms, though he also argued that centrist voters were also in play.

“These are voters that are deeply concerned, as we all are. The situation in Gaza is intolerable, and I think trying to find a lasting, two-state solution, certainly the president’s move towards humanitarian aid and asking us to get to a ceasefire, that’s what they’re asking, to be heard,” Walz told CNN on the evening of Super Tuesday. “That’s what they should be doing. … We start bringing these folks back in. We listen to what they’re saying. That’s a healthy thing that’s happening here.”

“Take them seriously. Their message is clear that they think this is an intolerable situation and that we can do more, and I think the president is hearing that,” he added