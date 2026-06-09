ON THE HILL

Some GOP senators want Trump to rediscover his hawkish side

Roger Wicker, the Senate Armed Services Committee chair, told Jewish Insider that Iran has ‘been stringing us along’ and ‘had no intention of negotiating in good faith’

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Monday that he would support President Donald Trump abandoning diplomatic talks with Iran and resuming military operations.

“It’s becoming clearer and clearer that they’ve been stringing us along and that they had no intention of negotiating in good faith,” Wicker told Jewish Insider of Iran. “I wouldn’t blame the president at all if we resume full-scale war. I don’t think the American people would blame him at all.”

The senator’s remarks follow a sharp weekend escalation, which saw Iran launch a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to IDF operations in Beirut. Asked at the Capitol on Monday about Trump’s subsequent pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold back retaliatory strikes, Wicker encouraged a tougher stance on Iran.

Wicker has been skeptical for weeks of U.S. negotiations with Iran, urging a return to combat operations.

While Netanyahu reportedly called off broader strikes on Iran on Monday, he suggested he had pushed back on Trump’s request for Israel not to respond to an Iranian missile attack on Sunday. Netanyahu said he had relayed to the White House that Israel retains its right to self-defense “with appreciation and respect in my good conversations with my friend President Trump.”

Wicker dismissed concerns that Trump and Netanyahu’s relationship had deteriorated over the war in Iran, and emphasized his support for Israel’s actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I think the president would tell you that our relationship with Israel is as strong as it’s ever been, and that he’s doing well with Netanyahu,” Wicker said. “On the issue of Israel and Hezbollah, Hezbollah exists for no reason other than to destroy Israel and kill Americans. That’s the only reason they exist. They’re not a religion, they’re not a region, they’re not an ethnic group.”

“I absolutely believe that Israel has every right to respond forcefully when attacked by Hezbollah,” he added.

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) said that Israel and the U.S. are responsible for making their own decisions, but said that shouldn’t damage the core alliance.

“Israel is a sovereign country. They can make their own decisions. We’re a sovereign country, we can make ours,” Budd said. “We can make recommendations to either, and they’re a great ally. We need to make sure we maintain the status of them being a great ally.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that what he characterized as the administration’s failures are producing friction with Israel.

Blumenthal said that “Israel has a right to defend itself” from both Iran and Hezbollah and “has a right to strike back at Hezbollah, in Lebanon, where it is strongest, maybe outside Beirut.”

“The fundamental problem here is that Trump is caught in a quagmire of his own making with unrealistic and, in fact, confused goals that have not been achieved,” Blumenthal continued, “He’s struggling for negotiations, while Israel wants to achieve some goals, including securing the enriched uranium, and so there’s bound to be some tension.”

“But at the end of the day, they’ll have to continue working in concert, because that’s the only path toward peace,” Blumenthal said.