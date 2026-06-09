MANHATTAN MEETING

Dan Loeb hosts Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Third Point headquarters

Loeb had backed Bessent in 2024 as Bessent and now-Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick jockeyed to be named to the Treasury Department’s top position

Third Point founder Dan Loeb hosted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday at his hedge fund’s Manhattan office, according to a photo posted on Loeb’s Instagram account.

Loeb had backed Bessent, who founded the hedge fund Key Square Group in 2015, in 2024 as Bessent and now-Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick jockeyed to be named to the Treasury Department’s top position. The two also held a meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington in February 2025.