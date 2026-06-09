Dan Loeb hosts Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Third Point headquarters
Loeb had backed Bessent in 2024 as Bessent and now-Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick jockeyed to be named to the Treasury Department’s top position
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Third Point founder Dan Loeb hosted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday at his hedge fund’s Manhattan office, according to a photo posted on Loeb’s Instagram account.
Loeb had backed Bessent, who founded the hedge fund Key Square Group in 2015, in 2024 as Bessent and now-Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick jockeyed to be named to the Treasury Department’s top position. The two also held a meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington in February 2025.
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