Tim Walz: Maybe China can negotiate a Middle East peace deal

Schumer: U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and defense ‘m...ust be ironclad’

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel...

Iranian drone strikes intercepted before reaching Israel aft...er strikes on nuclear, military targets

Senior Republican senators, pro-Israel Dems express support ...for Israel’s strike against Iran

Israel carries out preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear fac...ilities, without U.S. involvement

Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Former senior FBI intel agent in Israel joins crowded Democr...atic field against Lawler

Zohran Mamdani says he will not travel to Israel but planned... ‘Palestine’ trip in 2020

Macron’s motivation behind Palestinian state push

Macron’s Palestinian state push comes as report recommends s...tep to appease Muslims

Vance parries anti-Israel attacks from podcaster Theo Von, r...ejects genocide charge

FBI, Jewish security experts warn of uptick in antisemitic t...hreats

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Tim Walz: Maybe China can negotiate a Middle East peace deal

Kamala Harris’ 2024 running mate said he was ‘deeply concerned’ by Israel’s strikes on Iran

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
June 13, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, criticizing Israel’s strikes on Iran and the Trump administration’s global posture, suggested that China might be better positioned than the United States to broker peace in the Middle East.

The 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee was a favorite of Israel critics on the left during the vice presidential selection process and praised anti-Israel protesters during the campaign. He is seen as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate.

“I truly worry now. I’m sure there’s some great strategic thinkers in the Trump administration that have now said, how is this going to — a tweet from the President today said, ‘I told them, I told them, they should have done something and here we are,’” Walz said at a Center for American Progress event, to chuckles from the audience. “Yeah, here we are with the Middle East back on fire in a way that has now expanded.

He said he is “deeply concerned” about the Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Iran has to retaliate in their mind, I’m sure,” Walz continued. “And now, who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this, who holds the moral authority? Who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor, and maybe we never were, I don’t want to tell anybody that … but I think there was at least an attempt to be somewhat of an arbitrator in this.”

“Consistently, over and over again, we’re going to have to face the reality, it might be the Chinese,” Walz said, “and that goes against everything [the Trump administration] say they’re trying to do in terms of the balance of power.”

Walz also described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable.”

“It became a central focus in the campaign — and I would say rightfully so,” Walz said. “Human rights issues, how we’re going to try and attempt to get a two state solution where we can allow folks to live peacefully and coexist and have their own self control, or self determination.”

