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Dems to name Reps. Bell, Wasserman Schultz and Pocan to Foreign Affairs Committee

The two pro-Israel and one anti-Israel lawmakers join the panel which features outspoken voices on both sides of the Israel policy debate

House Democrats are set to name Reps. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Mark Pocan (D-WI) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Jewish Insider has learned.

Bell and Wasserman Schultz are both strong supporters of Israel, while Pocan is an outspoken critic, joining a panel that features outspoken voices on both sides of the Israel policy debate. None of the three offices responded to requests for comment.

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), a Jewish Republican and strong supporter of Israel, also recently joined the panel.

Wasserman Schultz is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee who has long been deeply involved in foreign policy issues, particularly in support of Israel. She is also a co-chair of the House Abraham Accords Caucus.

Bell, first elected in 2024, also serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Bell defeated anti-Israel former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) with support from the Jewish and pro-Israel communities both in St. Louis and nationally, and faces a primary challenge from her this year.

Pocan has long been among the most vocal critics of Israel in the House. He was a lead sponsor of the Block the Bombs Act when it was first introduced a year ago, and voted against supplemental aid to Israel in 2024. He also frequently sparred with AIPAC on social media, at times invoking antisemitic tropes accusing Israel and its supporters of relishing in the deaths of civilians and children.