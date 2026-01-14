VIRAL MEETUP

Sydney Sweeney meets with freed Israeli hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or

Actor Sydney Sweeney met with freed Israeli hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, posing for a photo with the pair that began circulating on social media on Tuesday.

The photo of the three was shared by the Jewish advocacy group StandWithUs on its X and Instagram accounts. It is unclear when or where the meeting took place.

While the social media posts did not divulge how the get-together was organized, Sweeney, one of Hollywood’s biggest young actors, has been dating Jewish investor and music executive Scooter Braun, who has become friends with Argamani since her rescue from Hamas captivity in Gaza in June 2024.

Braun has become more involved in pro-Israel activism since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, helping finance and organize the exhibition, “06:29 am: The Moment Music Stood Still,” a traveling exhibit honoring the victims of Hamas’ massacre at the Nova music festival. His friendship with Argamani first made headlines in September 2024, when Braun brought her to the Global Citizen Festival in New York to help her advocate for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, including Or, her boyfriend. (Or was eventually released in October 2025.)

Sweeney has largely avoided discussing political matters publicly. Most recently, she initially refrained from weighing in as the controversy swirled last summer surrounding her American Eagle’s “great jeans” ad campaign, which used a double entendre that drew accusations of promoting eugenics.

The actor made headlines in November after she declined to apologize to those offended by the ad. “When I have something to say, you will hear from me,” Sweeney told GQ at the time.

“I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans,” she continued, explaining that the situation “didn’t affect me one way or the other.”

Sweeney ultimately decided to speak out last month amid continued backlash to the ad and her decision to stand by it. She told People Magazine that she views herself as a person who “leads with kindness” and wanted to clarify her opposition to hatred.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” Sweeney said. “In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.”