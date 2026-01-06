SURVEY SAYS

Large majority of Jewish Israelis feel safer in Israel than abroad, survey finds

The Israeli Voice Index poll also found overwhelming support among Jewish Israelis for Israeli government involvement in protecting Jewish communities abroad

A significant majority of Jewish Israelis feel that it is safer for them to live in Israel than abroad, according to a new survey by the Israeli Voice Index, reflecting heightened concerns about antisemitism overseas.

While 76% of Jewish Israelis feel that their home country is the safest place for them, only 32% of Arabs feel the same, with 35% of Arab respondents answering that both are equally safe and 29% seeing life abroad as safer.

Researchers at the Israel Democracy Institute, which released the findings of the survey on Tuesday, said the gap in perceptions is likely linked to high levels of violent crime in Arab communities and what they described as an inadequate state response.

The survey also found overwhelming support among Jewish Israelis for Israeli government involvement in protecting Jewish communities abroad. Ninety percent said Israel should pressure foreign governments to ensure the security of Jewish communities, 80% supported sending Israeli emissaries abroad, 62% favored direct involvement in security arrangements for Jewish events and 50% backed financial support for Diaspora communities. Support for such measures was significantly lower among Arab Israelis.

The survey was conducted by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the end of last month, about two weeks after 15 people were killed in a terror attack targeting a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

The survey included 752 men and women with a ±3.57% margin of error.