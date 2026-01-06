Mamdani’s shaky antisemitism strategy
Plus, the 92-year-old trailblazing judge overseeing the Maduro case
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s leftward shift during last year’s presidential campaign contributed to his decision, announced yesterday, not to seek a third term, and talk to Jewish leaders in New York concerned about Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first moves in office. We profile Judge Alvin Hellerstein, the 92-year-old Orthodox Jewish judge presiding over the trial of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, and report on the Department of Justice’s 2026 funding package that will allocate $5 million to protect religious institutions. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Blake Blakeman, Jason Miyares and Sally Goldenberg.
Today's Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Marc Rod.
- House Republicans are holding their annual retreat today at the Kennedy Center. President Donald Trump is slated to address the gathering at 10 a.m.
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting with European officials in Paris today for continued talks on the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is in Hargeisa today for meetings with senior officials, after Israel last month became the first country to recognize Somaliland.
- CES 2026 kicks off today in Las Vegas.
- In Florida, former Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and “Call Me Back” host Dan Senor will speak in conversation this evening at an event hosted by Palm Beach Synagogue.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Josh Kraushaar
The political fall of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who just months ago was near the apex of political prominence as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election, is an object lesson in the consequences of pandering to the far left of the Democratic Party.
Last year, Walz looked like he was on the fast track in national politics. Now he looks to be ending his career as a disgraced two-term governor.
Walz announced Monday that he’s not running for a third term in office, amid a growing scandal over massive welfare fraud, where dozens of individuals from the state’s Somali diaspora were convicted in schemes involving over a billion dollars stolen from the state’s social services programs.
The scandal offers a snapshot of some of the Democratic Party’s most glaring vulnerabilities. Walz, along with others in the state’s Democratic leadership, oversaw the allocation of generous welfare payments without ample accountability, while turning a blind eye to corruption in a Somali community that’s become a reliable Democratic voting bloc.
A nimbler, and more moderate, politician would have aggressively led the charge against the criminals instead of coming across as a passive bystander. After all, a scandal like this threatens the sustainability of generous social welfare programs that have defined the ethos of the Minnesota Democratic Party. Instead, in his announcement Monday, he decried “political gamesmanship” by Republicans for drawing outsized attention to the issue.
A more pragmatic Walz would also have been comfortable speaking out against scandalous elements within the Somali community (without painting the entire community with a broad brush). Instead, his belated comments speaking out against the fraud typically avoided reference to the perpetrators of the scandal, and he frequently blamed Republicans as racist for invoking their backgrounds. That only dug him into a deeper political hole.
Walz’s sensitivity about not alienating the state’s Somali community also came up in other areas that underscored his progressive instincts. When a leading Somali mayoral candidate (state Sen. Omar Fateh) came under fire for employing virulently antisemitic staffers at the top levels of his campaign, Walz remained silent, even as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spoke up.
Walz also has been supportive of far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) even when she’s faced controversies over using antisemitic tropes and embracing anti-Israel views that have placed her out of the Democratic Party’s mainstream. His selection as Harris’ running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was cheered on by the anti-Israel wing of the party.
MAMDANI MOMENT
Jewish leaders question Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy
Days into Zohran Mamdani’s first week as mayor of New York City, some Jewish leaders are privately raising questions about whether his fledgling administration is prepared to implement a clear strategy to counter rising antisemitism, one of the key pledges of his campaign. Even as he swiftly moved to revoke two executive orders tied to Israel and antisemitism on his first day in office, Mamdani has yet to disclose how he and his team plan to substantively address what he has repeatedly called “the scourge of antisemitism” in remarks vowing to protect Jewish New Yorkers, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Wait and see: The mayor, a democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel, faced backlash from leading Jewish groups last week after he repealed executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams, including ones that adopted a working definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and banned city agencies from engaging in boycotts targeting Israel. “He went from giving a speech about unity and collectivism to signing executive orders against the Jewish community,” one Jewish community leader said of Mamdani’s repeals. Rabbi Joe Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis who served on Mamdani’s transition committee for emergency response, said he was taking a wait-and-see approach to the first few weeks of the administration. “No further details have been released so there is nothing more to add at this time,” he told JI. “Let’s wait and see if there are changes.”
Bonus: Mamdani tapped Anna Bahr, the communications director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to serve in the same role in the Mamdani administration.