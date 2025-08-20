delayed denunciation
Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct. 7 attacks
‘These comments are outrageous and have no place in our politics,’ said the Democratic Minnesota senator, who is backing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
Gage Skidmore
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is rebuking a top mayoral candidate in Minneapolis, far-left state Sen. Omar Fateh, who has recently faced criticism for employing campaign staffers who have glorified Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks, blamed Israel for the...
Become a premium subscriber