SPOTTED IN SWITZERLAND

Davos fashion statement: Robert Kraft’s blue square pins on attendees’ lapels

Two prominent business leaders were spotted this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, wearing the blue square pins popularized by Robert Kraft’s foundation that have become a widespread symbol in the fight against antisemitism.

“We are deeply grateful to World Economic Forum Co-Chairman Larry Fink and Bank of America President and CEO Brian Moynihan for wearing the blue square during events in Davos. Their visibility, and their decision to champion this cause on a global stage, sends a powerful message that standing up to antisemitism and hate of all kinds matters in every corner of the world and with every audience,” Adam Katz, president of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, told Jewish Insider. The anti-hate group rebranded in October from its previous name, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, wore the pin as he gave opening remarks before President Donald Trump took the Davos stage on Wednesday. Moynihan sported his pin during an appearance from Davos on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday. Bank of America is a corporate partner of the Blue Square Alliance.

“Robert [Kraft] and the team have done a good job [combatting] that anti-hate which was around antisemitism, but it’s the social media piece that people don’t understand. They’re working to identify this very tough stuff,” Moynihan said during the CNBC interview.

Katz told JI that there are more than 5 million blue square pins in circulation worldwide, more than two years after the symbol’s launch in March 2023.

“When anyone wears their blue square, they are joining the fight against hate and becoming part of an alliance committed to building a stronger, more united country and world,” he said.