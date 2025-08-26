scoop
Jewish groups to urge Senate to confirm antisemitism envoy, religious freedom ambassador
Yehuda Kaploun and former Rep. Mark Walker have not yet had committee hearings scheduled
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Several major Jewish organizations are expected to call on the Senate to “swiftly” confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees for special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and international religious freedom ambassador.
The groups, led by the Jewish Federations...
Become a premium subscriber