FUNDING FURY

Senate Appropriations committee debates Trump’s campus antisemitism crackdowns

Sen. Chris Murphy argued that there are no provisions in federal law that give the government any authority to condition funding on the ‘viewpoint diversity’ of the faculty

Senate Appropriations committee members sparred on Thursday over the Trump administration’s sweeping moves to combat campus antisemitism, including withholding hundreds of millions of dollars from some elite institutions.

The debate was sparked by an amendment proposed by Sen....