Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

Netanyahu-Zamir rift exposes deepening divide over Gaza, Haredi draft

Top IDF and government officials have clashed on a series of issues, including the appointments of more than two dozen military officials and Zamir’s opposition to the plan to take over Gaza City and expand IDF operations in the Gaza Strip

IDF

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, the Director of the ISA, Ronen Bar, and the Commanding Officer of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, in the IAF’s Underground Operations Center, commanding the strikes in Gaza overnight between March 17th and March 18, 2025

By
Melissa Weiss
August 14, 2025

Tensions this week between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Eyal Zamir, the chief of staff of the IDF, are as high as the record-setting temperatures that have swept the region this week.

The IDF’s top officials and...

