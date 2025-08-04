war path
Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in Gaza
Last year, Hamas executed six hostages when the IDF approached their position; military reportedly opposes taking control of areas in Gaza where hostages are believed to be held
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to ask the Security Cabinet to back expanding Israel’s military efforts in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday.
“We are going to conquer the [Gaza] Strip,” a senior source in Netanyahu’s office...
