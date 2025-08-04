MARYLAND MOOD
Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Israel during Senate campaign
Many Maryland Jewish leaders are wary of speaking out against the Maryland Democrat’s votes to block arms sales to Israel
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Maryland Jewish leaders are expressing disappointment over Sen. Angela Alsobrooks’ (D-MD) decision to support both of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) resolutions blocking U.S. arms sales to Israel despite vowing to oppose such efforts when she campaigned for the Senate...
