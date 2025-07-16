under threat
Israel strikes Syria ‘to halt the assaults against the Druze’
Strikes come as Damascus, Jerusalem held U.S.-backed negotiations, but Israeli Druze doubt Syrian President al-Sharaa is ‘capable or wants’ to stop violence against minorities
Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images
Israel struck the Syrian Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday in response to violence against the country’s Druze minority, a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in the White House of the “opportunity for stability, security...
