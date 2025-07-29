LATE ROLLOUT

Under pressure, FEMA opens applications for 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding

Nonprofits have until Aug. 11 to apply for a grant from the $274.5 million allocated by Congress; FEMA has not announced when it will release additional funds already applied for

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened applications on Monday for 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding, months after the applications traditionally open and amid pressure from lawmakers and community stakeholders.

Applications for the funding round are due Aug....