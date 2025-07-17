quotable condi
Condoleezza Rice says U.S. should exploit frictions between Iran and other adversaries
‘I’ve thought this alliance is somewhat weaker than we sometimes would give it credit for, and I’d slam them together and make them deal with their own internal contradictions,’ Rice said
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum that the U.S. should work to exploit frictions between Iran, Russia, China and North Korea, to interfere with their deepening alliances.
Rice suggested that, rather than...
