Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump rebukes ‘kooky Tucker Carlson’ on Iran

CNN’s Scott Jennings flew to Israel for the first time... to understand Oct. 7 — and then war with Iran broke out

Netanyahu won’t rule out targeting ayatollah amid speculatio...n about regime change

MTG post against Israel’s operations in Iran unites far righ...t, far left

Eight Israelis killed in five Iranian missile strikes

Bipartisan House members demand administration hold to no-en...richment position

Persian Jews in the U.S. watch Israeli strikes on Iran and d...are to hope

Source: Israel concerned U.S. will push for end of Iran oper...ation before its aims are met

Next round of U.S.-Iran talks canceled as strikes continue

Kamala Harris’ Mideast advisors question Israel’s military s...trikes against Iran

Graham: U.S. support for Israeli strikes on Iran would ‘rese...t the position of America in the world’

Fetterman slams Democratic senators criticizing Israel’s att...ack against Iran

Tim Walz: Maybe China can negotiate a Middle East peace deal

Macron-backed U.N. conference touting Palestinian statehood ...postponed

Schumer: U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and defense ‘m...ust be ironclad’

Following Iran strikes, lawmakers head to Saudi Arabia for A...braham Accords delegation

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel...

Iran analyst: Israeli strikes an example of effective ‘coerc...ive diplomacy’

Dan Shapiro: ‘These strikes lay bare the depth of Iran’...;s miscalculation following Oct. 7’

Successful Israeli strikes on Iran elicit divided response f...rom Senate Democrats

Iranian drone strikes intercepted before reaching Israel aft...er strikes on nuclear, military targets

Senior Republican senators, pro-Israel Dems express support ...for Israel’s strike against Iran

Israel carries out preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear fac...ilities, without U.S. involvement

Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Quick Hits

a new nickname

Trump rebukes ‘kooky Tucker Carlson’ on Iran

‘Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen,’ the president said Monday

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(L-R) Tucker Carlson, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By
Marc Rod
June 16, 2025

President Donald Trump dismissed Tucker Carlson at several points on Monday over Carlson’s comments opposing Trump’s support for Israeli strikes on Iran.

Trump, in recent days, has distanced himself from isolationist figures in the party who have condemned the strikes on Iran, declaring in a weekend interview, “I think I’m the one that decides” what constitutes America First, adding, “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon.”

Asked Monday at the G7 Summit in Canada about Carlson’s comments accusing Trump of being “complicit” in the war, Trump quipped, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

Trump later posted on his Truth Social platform, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘Iran CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’”

Carlson, who recently called for the U.S. to abandon Israel and to not provide any further funding or weapons, again criticized U.S. support for Israel in an appearance on former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s show on Monday, and claimed that the administration was following direction from “foreign governments” aiming to enact “regime change” in Iran and who were dictating to the U.S. who its enemies should be.

While arguing that involvement in the conflict was not in the U.S.’ interests, neither Carlson nor Bannon mentioned or acknowledged Iran and its proxy forces’ role in the deaths of Americans across the Middle East in recent decades.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice