Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Schumer: U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and defense ‘m...ust be ironclad’

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel...

Iranian drone strikes intercepted before reaching Israel aft...er strikes on nuclear, military targets

Senior Republican senators, pro-Israel Dems express support ...for Israel’s strike against Iran

Israel carries out preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear fac...ilities, without U.S. involvement

Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Former senior FBI intel agent in Israel joins crowded Democr...atic field against Lawler

Zohran Mamdani says he will not travel to Israel but planned... ‘Palestine’ trip in 2020

Macron’s motivation behind Palestinian state push

Macron’s Palestinian state push comes as report recommends s...tep to appease Muslims

Vance parries anti-Israel attacks from podcaster Theo Von, r...ejects genocide charge

FBI, Jewish security experts warn of uptick in antisemitic t...hreats

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Quick Hits

TUCKER'S TIRADE

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel’

The talk show host accused the president of ‘being complicit in the act of war’ in his newsletter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Tucker Carlson speaks at his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. With less than a week until Election Day, Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Carlson in the battleground state of Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By
Matthew Kassel
June 13, 2025

Talk show host Tucker Carlson broke with President Donald Trump on Iran on Friday, writing in a scathing commentary in his daily newsletter that the United States should “drop Israel” and “let them fight their own wars.”

“If Israel wants to wage this war, it has every right to do so. It is a sovereign country, and it can do as it pleases,” Carlson wrote of Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “But not with America’s backing.”

Trump, for his part, has endorsed Israel’s attacks, which he called “very successful,” and underscored in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night that the U.S. would defend Israel if Iran retaliates. He also warned that the situation “will only get worse” if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal “before there is nothing left.”

In recent days, Carlson has argued that fears of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon in the near future are unfounded and said that a war with the Islamic Republic would not only result in “thousands” of American casualties in the Middle East but “amount to a profound betrayal of” Trump’s base and effectively “end his presidency.”

Carlson reiterated that claim in his newsletter, accusing Trump of “being complicit in the act of war” through “years of funding and sending weapons to Israel.”

Direct U.S. involvement in a war with Iran, he said, “would be a middle finger in the faces of the millions of voters who cast their ballots in hopes of creating a government that would finally put the United States first.”

“What happens next will define Donald Trump’s presidency,” he concluded.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice