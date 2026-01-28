ON THE AGENDA

White House religious liberty commission to hold first antisemitism hearing next month

The commission was formed by President Donald Trump last spring

The White House’s Religious Liberty Commission, which was formed by President Donald Trump last spring, plans to hold its first hearing focused specifically on antisemitism next month.

The day-long public hearing will be held on Feb. 9 at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, and members of the public are able to testify.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, an Orthodox rabbi from New York, is the only Jewish member of the commission, but its advisory board includes four other rabbis, all of whom are Orthodox: Tikvah Fund CEO Rabbi Mark Gottlieb; Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Coalition for Jewish Values’ executive vice president; Princeton Chabad Rabbi Eitan Webb; and Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel. Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, is a legal advisor to the commission.

The commission is chaired by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Key priorities of the Commission, according to the White House, are “parental rights in religious education, school choice, conscience protections, attacks on houses of worship, free speech for religious entities and institutional autonomy.”