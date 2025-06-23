Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

BREAKING Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

RECENT NEWS

Georgetown University ‘appalled’ by department chair’s call ...for Iran to strike U.S. base

White House press secretary downplays Trump’s regime change ...comments

IAF bombs Evin Prison as Iranian missile barrage damages ‘st...rategic infrastructure’ in southern Israel

Arab states concerned about spillover from Israel-Iran war, ...but recognize Iranian threat, lawmakers say

After being released from detention, anti-Israel activist Ma...hmoud Khalil addresses NIAC rally

Picnic blankets, babka, and banchan bialys: Inside the hotte...st Jewish food event of the summer

Graham praises Trump’s ‘brilliant’ operation, believes Israe...l will ‘take down’ Iranian regime

Former House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer backs U.S. strike...s on Iran

Vance: U.S. is ‘not at war with Iran’ but with its nuclear p...rogram

U.S. did ‘extremely severe damage’ to Iranian nuclear sites,... but extent of destruction unknown

Pickaxe Mountain: Iran’s lesser-known underground nuclear fa...cility, deeper than Fordow

Expert: ‘We’re not on the verge of World War III — the Irani...an regime wants to survive’

Netanyahu praises Trump for ‘bold decision’ to strike Irania...n nuclear facilities

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nucle...ar facilities

U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo...w

Supreme Court rules unanimously to allow terror victims to s...ue Palestinian Authority, PLO

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on ...Iran

Rep. Randy Fine says he’s on Capitol Hill to be a leader aga...inst antisemitism

Rep. Max Miller says he was run off the road, threatened by ...pro-Palestinian activist

In apparent shift, CNN describes Arab-Israeli towns as Pales...tinian

Quick Hits

walking it back

White House press secretary downplays Trump’s regime change comments

Following Trump's suggestion that he was supportive of regime change in Iran, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said he was 'just raising a question'

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on June 02, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Jake Schlanger
June 23, 2025

Despite President Donald Trump posting on Truth Social on Sunday suggesting that he sought regime change in Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed his remarks when speaking to reporters on Monday morning.

“The president was just raising a question that I think many around the world are asking,” Leavitt said. “If the Iranian regime refuses to give up their nuclear program or engage in talks, we just took out their nuclear program on Saturday night, as you all know. But if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime? That’s the question the President raised last night.”

Trump posted earlier, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change?”

His comments were at odds with other senior administration officials who have insisted that the U.S. strikes were solely intended to disable the Iranian nuclear program and that Trump still remained focused on securing a diplomatic solution. 

“We do not want regime change,” Vice President JD Vance said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We do not want to protract this or build this out anymore than it’s already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here.”

Leavitt insisted to reporters that the U.S. was successful in completely destroying the Iranian nuclear program, despite signs that the fortified nuclear site of Fordow was severely damaged, but not completely destroyed. In the days prior to the strike, satellite imagery also showed trucks stationed at Fordow, leading some analysts to speculate that Iran evacuated some of its uranium stockpile.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice