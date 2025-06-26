Obama OMB director says Democratic Party is ‘becoming increasingly antisemitic’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump, Netanyahu reportedly agree on plan to end Gaza war, e...xpand Abraham Accords

GOP strategists, lawmakers seek to tie vulnerable Dems to Ma...mdani following NYC primary win

Mamdani’s radical supporters, staffers under the spotlight a...fter victory

NSGP funding should move forward ‘very, very quickly,’ Lankf...ord says

Mike Pompeo says nuclear strikes restored deterrence against... Iran, North Korea 

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum s...hooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

AG Bondi says DOJ is keeping a close eye on potential threat...s to Jewish community

Prominent N.Y. Dems support Mamdani, even as swing-district ...lawmakers keep their distance

After Mamdani victory, Jewish Democrats alarmed by party’s t...olerance of antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism 

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

SPEAKING OUT

Obama OMB director says Democratic Party is ‘becoming increasingly antisemitic’

Peter Orszag, now the CEO at Lazard, urged party leadership to do more to confront growing extremism from within

Former White House Office of Management and Budget Director Peter Orszag testifies before the Senate Budget Committee (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By
Jake Schlanger
June 26, 2025

Former Obama administration OMB Director Peter Orszag, the CEO of Lazard, sounded an alarm Thursday morning over the leftward direction of the Democratic Party, especially when it comes to its handling of antisemitism.  

He spoke out on CNBC after far-left state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. 

“I’m saddened to say the Democratic Party is becoming increasingly antisemitic and anti-capitalism… Turning away from your principles and towards antisemitism never works,” Orszag said on CNBC’s “Money Movers” this afternoon.

He went on: “The Democratic candidate for mayor has embraced the global intifada idea. The DCCC has distributed fundraising emails from a senior Democratic operative [James Carville] saying Jewish donors [are] only interested in tax cuts. The senior leadership in the party seems to have cognitive dissonance on Israel. It’s problematic.”

Orszag has been a major figure in the Democratic Party for years, most prominently serving in the Obama administration as director of the Office of Management and Budget. 

As antisemitism increases, he said that he had expressed these concerns to Democratic leadership, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has faced his own challenges navigating the ideologically divisive New ew York City mayoral race.

“I think the New York mayoral race is only part of the broader question. I think the Democratic Party needs to decide what it stands for,” Orszag said. “It needs to decide what its moral principles are and that includes [regarding] antisemitism.”

When asked about how Lazard would respond to a Mamdani mayorship, he said the bar for the company leaving was “very high” and would depend on what policies are implemented.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice