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Quick Hits

UNSTEADY GROUND

Mideast ceasefires shaky on three fronts, as Trump declares Iran’s terms ‘not acceptable’

Israel considers response to Hamas refusal to disarm, while Hezbollah vows to thwart any Israel-Lebanon agreement

Jalaa MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli tanks and military vehicles standing along the road between destroyed houses in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, on April 29, 2026.

By
Lahav Harkov
May 4, 2026

Iran’s latest proposal for a ceasefire is unacceptable, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, as the tenuous ceasefire in Lebanon continued to hold in name only and as Israel weighed whether to resume combat in Gaza, citing Hamas’ refusal to disarm.

“It’s not acceptable to me,” Trump told Israeli public broadcaster Kan of Iran’s proposed ceasefire terms. “I’ve studied it; I’ve studied everything. It’s not acceptable.” 

On Saturday, Trump said that he “can’t imagine that [Iran’s ceasefire terms] would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years.”

Iran submitted a proposal on Thursday that reportedly includes an end to the fighting, after nearly a monthlong ceasefire, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in the next 30 days. Talks about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear plan would only begin after that, with an initial offer of a 15-year pause in uranium enrichment.

On Sunday, Trump announced “Project Freedom,” an endeavor by which, he wrote on Truth Social, the U.S. would “guide … ships out of these restricted waterways” in the Strait of Hormuz. 

“Countries from all over the world … have asked the United States if we could help free up their ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz. … Many of these ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner. … If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” the president added. 

In response, Iran warned the U.S. Navy not to enter the Strait of Hormuz, saying: “We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces.” Iranian national security official Ebrahim Azizi posted on X that “any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.” 

CENTCOM said that U.S. military support for the effort will include “guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.” However, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that “Project Freedom” was not expected to involve U.S. Navy warships escorting the stranded vessels. 

In Israel, proceedings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial were canceled on Monday, following the previous night’s meeting of his “inner cabinet” to discuss matters of national security.

The meeting, of a forum that includes Israel’s defense, foreign, finance and national security ministers, rather than the full Security Cabinet, reportedly convened to discuss resuming the war in Gaza. According to the Trump administration’s plan, Israel would only withdraw from Gaza, allowing reconstruction, after Hamas’ full disarmament, for which an April 11 deadline was set. 

Hamas told the Board of Peace on Sunday that it would not give up all of its weapons, offering to further negotiate the matter in the framework of establishing a Palestinian state. 

On Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported multiple incidents in which terrorists crossed the Yellow Line dividing Gaza between Hamas and Israeli control. Soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, killing three and wounding one.

Hezbollah in Lebanon has also said it has no plan to disarm, as exchanges of fire continue between the terrorist group and the IDF, and Israel and Lebanon negotiate a ceasefire and normalization.

A Lebanese lawmaker in Hezbollah’s faction said that the terrorist group is “capable of thwarting all the objectives of these negotiations” between Israel and Lebanon, which include disarming Hezbollah, and “will not implement” their results.

Monday evening marks the start of of Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday whose traditions have become entangled in discussions of the security of northern Israel amid ongoing rocket and missile attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tens of thousands of Jews, mostly from Hasidic communities, gather each year on Lag BaOmer on Mount Meron to pray at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. However, the Israel Police has limited outdoor gatherings to 200 in light of fears that the site may become a target. In addition, Israel’s largest civilian disaster took place at the site in 2021, and there were concerns pilgrims may again be trampled by fleeing mobs if missile sirens are sounded. Police remained on alert that some will attempt to circumvent police barriers to visit the site. 

Over the weekend, a major restock of over 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment arrived in Israel from the U.S. over air and sea in a 24-hour period. The cargo included military trucks, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and more, Israel’s Defense Ministry said.

On Friday, the State Department notified Congress that the U.S. sold 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems, which turn non-guided rockets into precise weapons, to Israel, the UAE and Qatar for $992.4 million each

In addition, Israel announced on Sunday that it would acquire two squadrons of F-35 and F-15IA jets from the U.S., which Netanyahu said would “bolster Israel’s overwhelming air superiority.”

At the same time, Netanyahu said that Israel is working on greater arms independence and plans to allocate over $100 billion to domestic munition production in the next decade, “ensuring we are not dependent on foreign sources.” He added that Israel will “develop groundbreaking Israeli-made aircraft [that] will change the entire picture.”

Netanyahu also said Israel is working on “a special project to thwart the drone threat.”

“It will take time, but we are on it,” he promised.

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