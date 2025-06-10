Knesset set to vote on toppling Netanyahu government

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Zohran Mamdani says he will not travel to Israel but planned... ‘Palestine’ trip in 2020

Macron’s motivation behind Palestinian state push

Macron’s Palestinian state push comes as report recommends s...tep to appease Muslims

Vance parries anti-Israel attacks from podcaster Theo Von, r...ejects genocide charge

FBI, Jewish security experts warn of uptick in antisemitic t...hreats

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Quick Hits

coalition crisis

Knesset set to vote on toppling Netanyahu government

Haredim have said they would support the bill to dissolve Knesset in preliminary vote on Wednesday amid IDF draft exemption disputes

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israeli parliament during a new government sworn in discussion at the Israeli parliament on December 29, 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel.

By
Lahav Harkov
June 10, 2025

The Knesset is set to hold a preliminary vote on Wednesday to trigger an early election — and crucial partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition are threatening to support it.

For the past week, Haredi parties have said they would vote in favor of legislation that would dissolve the Knesset and schedule an election for this fall. The parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, are threatening to jump ship because the coalition has not passed a law to continue the long-standing exemption for full-time yeshiva students from IDF conscription.

Without Shas and UTJ, Netanyahu’s coalition would be left with 50 members, far short of the 61-seat majority he needs to keep his government afloat.

As such, Netanyahu and his allies have been frantically trying to negotiate a compromise that will keep the Haredi parties in the fold. 

Past laws exempting young Haredi men from military service have expired and a new one has not been passed, leading the High Court of Justice to order the government last year to actively conscript them.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, who is responsible for ushering a bill to a vote that would codify the status of young Haredi men and set rising enlistment targets for the coming years, has said he will not move it forward unless it includes significant penalties for yeshiva students who refuse to serve. These reportedly include canceling daycare and housing subsidies and bans on leaving the country and receiving a driver’s license before age 29. 

Likud and other parties leading Israel over the past half-century allowed the Haredi exemption to continue out of political expedience. But that position has become politically and militarily untenable in the more than 600 days since the war in Gaza began and hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been called for reserve duty, with some serving for hundreds of days. 

In addition to Edelstein, several other coalition lawmakers and Cabinet ministers have similarly said they will not support a bill that would continue to allow the vast majority of Haredi men between the ages of 18-24 to decline IDF service without sanctions.

Those sanctions are a red line for the Haredi parties, for whom maintaining their communities’  practice of yearslong full-time yeshiva study has become a key political issue. As such, the parties’ spiritual leaders instructed their politicians to force new elections if penalties for avoiding IDF service are put in place. 

While the gaps between the sides are significant and the disputes are serious, Netanyahu has managed to keep coalitions afloat in seemingly hopeless political situations before.

Several factors are working to his advantage. Most significantly,the Haredim are not likely to find themselves in a better situation after a new election. Opposition parties are even more opposed to yeshiva students’ exemption from the draft than those currently in power, and they favor more liberal policies on other religion and state issues that are important to Haredim. 

As such, the best an election can do for the Haredim is to buy time, hope the war will end and bet that public pressure to draft their young voters will abate. One senior Shas rabbi predicted that the current coalition parties will “come crawling” back to the Haredi parties after an election. 

The leading rabbi of one of the Hasidic sects within United Torah Judaism, Belz, opposes holding an election during wartime, and his representative, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Meir Porush, has also been working to try to stop the dissolution of the Knesset.

In addition, the vote on Wednesday is a preliminary one, which means that in order for the Knesset to call an election, three more votes on the matter would be necessary. While it would be possible to go through the whole process in a day, Netanyahu and his coalition would likely drag out those votes for as long as possible, at least past July 23, when the Knesset’s long summer recess begins. 

If the bill is voted down, it cannot be brought to a vote again for six months, though a different party could put forward a similar bill days later.

If the law passes, an election would have to be held after a minimum of 90 days and no more than five months after the Knesset is dissolved.

During that time, a caretaker government would comprise the current Cabinet members, who would still be led by Netanyahu. There are few limits in Israeli law to what a caretaker government can do, and the High Court has been inconsistent about the kinds of decisions a government can make after the Knesset is dispersed.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice