Israel’s High Court rules that Haredim can no longer be exempt from the army 

The Israeli High Court of Justice ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Haredim are no longer eligible for blanket exemptions from army service, a landmark decision that could have implications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The panel of nine judges ruled that the government has no legal basis for distinguishing between yeshiva students and other Israelis who are eligible for IDF service, and authorized the freezing of funds to yeshivot that do not comply with its ruling.

The court ruled that the government’s position in granting exemptions to yeshiva students has been made more problematic “in view of the ongoing war against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and on the northern front, for a period of more than eight months.”

It emphasized that “the current position of the security establishment is that there is a concrete and urgent need for additional personnel,” and the court “made it clear that in the midst of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is more acute than ever – and requires the advancement of a sustainable solution to this issue.”

But it is unclear the extent to which the ruling might destabilize Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

In the past, Supreme Court rulings on Haredi enlistment ordered governments to pass laws that would treat Haredim equally, and disputes over that legislation have sparked elections — postponing the deadline to pass such laws again and again.

This time, the ruling is meant to have an immediate effect, slashing funding for yeshivot and having the IDF send conscription notices to thousands of military-eligible Haredi men, regardless of what the Knesset does. An election would not push off the impact of the ruling, and could end up with the Haredim in the opposition, where they would be unable to try to find a solution that fits the court’s orders, which are much more specific than they have been in the past.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, quoted from the section of the ruling that said that inequality in conscription is worse than ever due to the demands of the war, and added, “therefore the discussions on the enlistment bill will continue.”